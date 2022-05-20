Isla Vista beaches closed due to sewage spill

ISLA VISTA, Calif. – The Isla Vista beaches between Ocean Road and Camino Pescadero Park have been closed after untreated sewage spilled and reached the shoreline, according to the Santa Barbara County Department of Public Health Environmental Health Services.

Environmental Health Services issued the closure on Thursday evening for all recreational water contact after the sewage spilled into the ocean waters along the shoreline, said Environmental Health Services Director Lars Seifert.

An unknown amount of sewage to a storm drain discharged near Pelican Park in Isla Vista, Seifert said, adding that contact with contaminated water increases the risk of illness.

Signage has been posted in the impacted area warning the public to avoid contact with the water until sample results show that the water is safe for recreational use, he added.

Sport harvesters should avoid harvesting shellfish from the area as high bacterial levels may contaminate the shellfish beds.

