AEW's Double or Nothing 2022 card takes place this Sunday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and the show's lineup is nearly complete. This week's AEW Dynamite and Rampage will confirm the finals for the two Owen Hart Cup tournaments as well as whether or not MJF vs. Wardlow will indeed happen (Wardlow has to beat Shawn Spears in a Steel Cage with MJF as the special referee, but it seems like a guarantee he'll win). BetOnline released its latest betting odds for the show on Monday and, despite a handful of championships being on the line, the oddsmakers only have one title changing hands — the AEW World Championship.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO