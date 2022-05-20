ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Biden fights current of soaring housing prices

By Stef W. Kight
Axios
Axios
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's more expensive than ever to rent or buy a home, with prices spiking significantly over the past couple of years, according to data from Zillow. Why it...

www.axios.com

Frank2024
4d ago

This is part of Agenda 2030 where the Federal Government controls local planning and zoning instead of the counties. They want to force high density housing into Every neighborhood and force racially balanced populations for every neighborhood in the country. They can use federal funds for roads, water, sewer, transportation to force the counties to comply. This is the end of State and local control. Cory Booker tried this durning Obama and it was rejected It's very dangerous to independence and freedom of the states and counties

FingerLakes1.com

Housing Market: What will prices of houses be in 2023?

Interest rates on home loans continue to rise, which has some housing market experts thinking prices could drop in 2022-23. In 2021, the housing market exploded, raising the prices of homes more than in 2007 during the financial collapse. According to AS News, there are reasons for the growth in...
Boston

Here’s why gas prices keep getting higher and higher — and when they may come down

Everything from the war in Ukraine to the politics behind oil prices could be to blame for high pump price tags. If you’ve filled up your tank in recent weeks, it’s possible you winced at the total bill. That’s because gas prices are through the roof — both regular unleaded and diesel fuels are at the highest-ever recorded average price in Massachusetts, according to AAA.
Fortune

Something big is happening in the housing market

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The most competitive housing market ever is finally showing signs of breaking. As data trickles in for April, it's becoming clear that the historically hot housing market has flipped trajectories....
