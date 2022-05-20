ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsland, AR

‘I didn’t think it would go as far as it did.’: National interest in Johnny Cash leak surprises Kinglanders

By Andrew Epperson
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jjIv3_0fkBTZM500

KINGSLAND, Ark. – A water tower in Kingsland made national news after a Johnny Cash silhouette was shot in the crotch region, starting a steady leak. Residents said they didn’t expect the attention.

“I didn’t think it would go as far as it did where TMZ got a hold of it, no,” said Tony Atkins, who lives next to the tower. “I never thought it.”

He shot a man in Kingsland just to watch him leak: Deputies ID suspect in water tower shooting

City officials said the tower leaked around 30,000 gallons each day. By Thursday afternoon, the hole was patched and painted.

“I’m sure they were glad to get it fixed,” said Martha Atkins, Tony Atkins’ wife.”

Timothy Sled, 38, faces two felony charges related to shooting the tower last week, according to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office.

Kingsland’s Johnny Cash flow problem getting fixed, suspect arrested

“I looked up and thought, ‘That guy’s got a good shot, I’ll tell you,'” Tony Atkins said.

Kingsland’s Larch St. was a popular spot for tourists during the leak, Martha Atkins said.

“They’ll stop in the middle of the road, get out of their cars, start snapping shots,” Martha Atkins said.

Man in Black springs a leak: Arkansas water tower featuring Johnny Cash vandalized

Residents expect the national interest to fall off now that the leak has been fixed, but they hope it prompts a trickle of visitors to keep coming. “Come on,” said Tony Atkins. “We’d be glad to have you. We love to have people come visit our town.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KATV

Jonesboro police make arrest in afternoon shooting, 1 victim injured

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jonesboro Police Department made an arrest of a person involved Tuesday afternoon shooting. According to KATV's news content partner KAIT 8 News, the shooting happened at the Exxon on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive. Public Information Specialist Sally Smith said the person was...
JONESBORO, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingsland, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
State
Arkansas State
iheart.com

SOLVED: Who Shot The Johnny Cash Water Tower?

Kingsland, Arkansas is like a lot of other small towns EXCEPT that it's the birthplace of Johnny Cash. Their water tower has a silhouette of The Man In Black to celebrate the city as an historical landmark. But someone shot it so that it pees water on to the city below.
KINGSLAND, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Cash
KATV

PCSO has made an arrest in a 2021 infant death

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — An arrest has been made in a 2021 infant dead, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office. November 1, 2021, deputies responded to the 1600 block of East 46th St. in reference to an unresponsive child. Officials said medical reports later determined that the infant...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Warren arrest report for April May 16-23, 2022

The following is a direct re-print of the Warren Arrest & Confinement Record from the Warren, Arkansas Police Department. All people listed are innocent until proven guilty. Jorge Gomez / #6 Lura Lea LN, Warren, AR / DOB 12-16-79 / NO DL on 5-18-22 April Gill / 1420 Breckenridge, Little...
WARREN, AR
MyArkLaMiss

UPDATE: Ouachita River drowning victim identified

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, the drowning victim was identified as Adarion James Holiday of Monroe, La. UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, the body of an adult male has been located in the Ouachita River. The victim’s identity has yet to be released. As always, […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The National Interest#The Leak#Larch St
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Celebrities
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy