ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Niagara University food drive planned for communities affected by Buffalo mass shooting

News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34QvYi_0fkBSiSN00

NIAGARA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Castellani Art Museum at Niagara University is hosting a community food drive over the next week to support communities affected by the Tops mass shooting.

Ten people were killed and three others were injured last weekend at the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue, an area that’s considered a food desert. That Tops was the only supermarket within walking distance for many, and it’s currently closed as the investigation continues.

Now, the museum is partnering with FeedMore WNY to collect non-perishable items such as:

  • packaged foods: peanut butter, jelly, cereal, crackers, pasta, rice
  • canned goods: soup, vegetables
  • personal care items: shampoo, toothpaste, deodorant, hand soap
  • paper products: paper towels, toilet paper, tissues, laundry detergent

The Castellani Art Museum’s food drive will run Friday, May 20, through Friday, May 27.

The museum, located at 7 Varsity Drive at Niagara University, is open to the public Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. Staff will also be there Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to accept donations.

“The CAM continues the vision of Armand and Eleanor Castellani, immigrants to America, in providing an inclusive educational space that supports the people threatened by these acts. We stand in solidarity with BIPOC and immigrant communities in our area and condemn racist attacks here and throughout the United States,” the museum said in a news release.

Comments / 0

Related
News 4 Buffalo

Wegmans donates $400,000 to community funds after shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wegmans Food Markets has announced a $400,000 donation to two funds established to support the victims, their families and the community affected by the May 14 white supremacist shooting at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue. “We believe healing and change require everyone’s commitment to being a positive force for unity,” Wegmans […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

$7.8 million project to resurface Rt. 33 announced

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A project to resurface the Kensington Expressway (Route 33) from Elm and Oak Streets in downtown Buffalo to Harlem Road in Cheektowaga has been announced by the New York State Department of Transportation. According to DoT Comissioner Marie Therese Dominguez, the project will cost $7.8 million and will begin in early […]
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Niagara, NY
Education
Buffalo, NY
Society
City
Niagara, NY
Buffalo, NY
Education
Niagara, NY
Society
City
Buffalo, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Niagara University#Food Drive#Food Desert#Canned Goods#College#Charity#Feedmore Wny#Bipoc
News 4 Buffalo

Lactalis to host open interviews for positions at cheese plant

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lactalis American Group has announced it will be hosting open interviews this week for over 25 positions at its cheese plant in Buffalo. Interviews will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at Lactalis’ cheese and whey production plant at 2375 South Park Ave. Positions are primarily […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Charities
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy