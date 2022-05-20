Niagara University food drive planned for communities affected by Buffalo mass shooting

NIAGARA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Castellani Art Museum at Niagara University is hosting a community food drive over the next week to support communities affected by the Tops mass shooting.

Ten people were killed and three others were injured last weekend at the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue, an area that’s considered a food desert. That Tops was the only supermarket within walking distance for many, and it’s currently closed as the investigation continues.

Now, the museum is partnering with FeedMore WNY to collect non-perishable items such as:

packaged foods: peanut butter, jelly, cereal, crackers, pasta, rice

canned goods: soup, vegetables

personal care items: shampoo, toothpaste, deodorant, hand soap

paper products: paper towels, toilet paper, tissues, laundry detergent

The Castellani Art Museum’s food drive will run Friday, May 20, through Friday, May 27.

The museum, located at 7 Varsity Drive at Niagara University, is open to the public Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. Staff will also be there Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to accept donations.

“The CAM continues the vision of Armand and Eleanor Castellani, immigrants to America, in providing an inclusive educational space that supports the people threatened by these acts. We stand in solidarity with BIPOC and immigrant communities in our area and condemn racist attacks here and throughout the United States,” the museum said in a news release.