Japanese Breakfast’s SNL Promo Has The Cast Roasting Natasha Lyonne’s “Sandpaper” Voice

A version of this story originally appeared on our sister site TV Tattle. "My favorite memory from this show is maybe right now," Kate McKinnon said in her final appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing Monday, before reading a letter her 13-year-old self would've written to DeGeneres. "Dear Mrs. DeGeneres," McKinnon began her letter, according to The Wrap. "My name is Kate. I'm from Long Island. It's come to my attention that I am gay as hell. No one else is gay for 200,000 miles, so it's nice to know that you exist. I bet if I ever met you I would act so weird, so I hope I never do."

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO