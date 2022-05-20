ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Japanese Breakfast’s SNL Promo Has The Cast Roasting Natasha Lyonne’s “Sandpaper” Voice

By Rachel Brodsky
Stereogum
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a big weekend for Japanese Breakfast‘s Michelle Zauner. First, on Friday, she’ll sit down for an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight...

www.stereogum.com

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Kenan Thompson ditches wedding ring at Hard Rock Hotel opening after breakup

Kenan Thompson has ditched his wedding ring after his breakup with wife Christina Evangeline. The “Saturday Night Live” star served as the emcee for the Hard Rock Hotel’s star-studded grand opening in Times Square Thursday night and appeared unfazed by the tumult in his personal life, eyewitnesses tell Page Six exclusively. “He looked like he was having so much fun,” one spy says. “He emceed the start of the show before John Legend performed and brought his drink on stage and kept saying how he was just ‘chillin’.” We’re told Legend, 43, hit the stage about 40 minutes after he was scheduled to...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

'SNL': Benedict Cumberbatch Can't Get Cecily Strong to the Fainting Couch in Time

Benedict Cumberbatch came back to Saturday Night Live with musical guest Arcade Fire and with him came an entire episode filled with great sketches. Just when you think one is just "okay", it ends up having a great ending or a joke that stays with you even after the show as moved on, and it was just an all-around fun episode of the comedy series.
TV & VIDEOS
Cinemablend

Pete Davidson's Heartfelt SNL Goodbye Included A Will Smith And Chris Rock Joke The Crowd Did Not See Coming

Pete Davidson is leaving Saturday Night Live, along with at least Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney. The group departure is going to leave a giant hole both returning and new cast members are going to need to try and fill, but that’s a problem for Lorne Michaels and company to figure out this summer. Last night was about saying goodbye to both the cast members and to Season 47. It was about saying goodbye the right way, and Pete Davidson, of course, did that in typical Pete Davidson fashion.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Japanese Breakfast
Person
Kate Mckinnon
Person
Kenan Thompson
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Natasha Lyonne
IndieWire

Michael Che Eyes ‘SNL’ Exit: ‘My Head Has Been at Leaving for the Past Five Seasons’

Click here to read the full article. Next weekend marks the end of “Saturday Night Live” Season 47, and the show’s summer vacation is always accompanied by rumors about cast members departing. “SNL” has become increasingly flexible in recent years, allowing top cast members to take hiatuses to work on other projects as an attempt to keep them on the show. Still, the grueling schedule inevitably gets old and most cast members eventually move on. One name who could be plotting his exit? Michael Che, who has co-hosted “Weekend Update” with Colin Jost since 2014. The two men are also the show’s...
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Whoopi Goldberg shares emotional tribute to co-stars as her break from The View comes to an end

Whoopi Goldberg is finally making her way back to the table on The View after several months of on and off breaks. The star first stepped away from the talk show earlier this year following her problematic comments about the Holocaust, and though she returned after a two week suspension, she left once more for the month of April as she worked on a new project.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl#Sandpaper#Russian Doll
Primetimer

Kate McKinnon Tears Up Reading the 'Gay as Hell' Letter She Would've Written to Ellen DeGeneres at 13

A version of this story originally appeared on our sister site TV Tattle. "My favorite memory from this show is maybe right now," Kate McKinnon said in her final appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing Monday, before reading a letter her 13-year-old self would've written to DeGeneres. "Dear Mrs. DeGeneres," McKinnon began her letter, according to The Wrap. "My name is Kate. I'm from Long Island. It's come to my attention that I am gay as hell. No one else is gay for 200,000 miles, so it's nice to know that you exist. I bet if I ever met you I would act so weird, so I hope I never do."
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Willow Smith's extreme appearance in new video sparks huge reaction from fans

Willow Smith sparked a major reaction from her fans as she announced a very exciting career moment alongside British artist yungblud. Taking to her Instagram feed on Friday, the 21-year-old shared a teaser of her music video of brand-new song Memories which sees her don very extreme looks. WATCH: Will...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

NCIS LA: the heartbreaking reason why Linda Hunt will not be returning as Hetty this season

To say that Henrietta' Hetty' Lang, played by Linda Hunt, is a fan favorite on NCIS: Los Angeles would be something of an understatement. An original cast member since the CBS show's 2009 launch, Linda is loved by audiences for her no-nonsense attitude and distinctive look. But did you know the heartbreaking reason why Hetty hasn't been seen on the show much since season nine? Find out more here…
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Howie Mandel Speaks About Losing His Three Close Friends: Bob Saget, Louie Anderson, Gilbert Gottfried

Among four close friends, Bob Saget, Louie Anderson, Gilbert Gottfried, and Howie Mandel; only one is alive, Howie Mandel. The comedian finds it depressing, “I never dreamed there would be a moment where I could list people who are just gone, I remember being in a room with every one of those people and there was such a sense of invincibility. Now, the silence is deafening. There aren’t words to describe the losses,” He opens up in an interview with People magazine.
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

‘SNL’ Exits? Who Is Lorne Michaels Talking About When He Says 2022 Could Be ‘a Year of Change’?

“Saturday Night Live” creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels has been at this “will they or will they not return” juncture of the 47-season hit late-night sketch comedy show. This year, the Not Ready for Prime-Time Player everyone is wondering about is Weekend Update co-anchor, Michael Che, whose HBO Max series “That Damn Michael Che” preps for a new season.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy