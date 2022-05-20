Vadim Zherenko News

The St. Louis Blues recently learned that they'll be without goaltender Jordan Binnington for the rest of their Western Conference semifinals series against the Colorado Avalanche due to a lower-body injury. The injury came after a nasty collision involving Avalanche center Nazem Kadri in Game 3. Since the conclusion of...
As the injuries pile up for the St. Louis Cardinals, another problem popped up yesterday. Yadier Molina, who has started hitting again and even made his pitching debut on Sunday, has been placed on the bereavement list. Luckily, he isn’t going to be away for very long and could return...
Gerard Gallant's New York Rangers picked up a 3-1 home win over the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference semifinals on Sunday in a near must-win situation. They still trail in the best-of-seven set 2-1, but they'll have a good chance to even up the series if they can hold home ice in Game 4 on Tuesday.
Despite now being without both Jack Flaherty and Steven Matz, the starting rotation of the St. Louis Cardinals has performed quite well, with Miles Mikolas, Adam Wainwright, and Dakota Hudson leading the way. Speaking of Flaherty, he has been out with a shoulder issue since the beginning of spring training.
There's a reason that St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman won his first Gold Glove Award last season, most likely the first of many. He routinely makes Top 10-esque plays for St. Louis and his career .981 fielding percentage is a testament to just that. On Monday night, Edman added...
The St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols is just 17 home runs away from becoming the fourth player in MLB history to reach 700 after launching two against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday. Pujols, 42, entered the game as a pinch hitter in the fifth inning and hit the second pitch...
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt continued his run as one of the hottest hitters in baseball with a walk-off Grand Slam against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. Goldschmidt, 34, was in jeopardy of seeing his 14-game hit streak end when he started the game with three consecutive...
