Special Weather Statement issued for Montgomery, Roanoke by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-23 14:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-23 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Davidson; Montgomery; Randolph; Stanly A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN DAVIDSON...NORTHWESTERN MONTGOMERY...SOUTHWESTERN RANDOLPH AND NORTHEASTERN STANLY COUNTIES At 209 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Plyler, or near Albemarle, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Badin Lake around 220 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Newsom, Pinehaven Marina, Eldorado, Badin and Fish Tales Marina. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO