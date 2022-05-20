Special Weather Statement issued for Montgomery, Roanoke by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-23 14:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-23 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chatham; Davidson; Montgomery; Moore; Randolph The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Moore County in central North Carolina Davidson County in central North Carolina Eastern Montgomery County in central North Carolina Randolph County in central North Carolina Western Chatham County in central North Carolina * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 226 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles southeast of High Rock Lake to 7 miles east of Badin Lake to 10 miles south of Troy, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include High Point, Asheboro, Lexington, Randleman, Siler City, North Carolina Zoo, Thomasville, Biscoe, Goldston and Seagrove. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
