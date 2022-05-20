ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jason Momoa joins Universal Pictures action-comedy Shots! Shots! Shots! as both a star and producer

By Brian Gallagher For Dailymail.com
 5 days ago

Jason Momoa is going to show off his comedy chops, signing on to both star in and produce the new action-comedy Shots! Shots! Shots!

The 42-year-old actor has signed on to the project, which Universal Pictures just picked up from writers Matt Mider and Kevin Burrows, via THR.

No director is attached quite yet, and there is no indication when production might begin.

Comedy chops: Jason Momoa is going to show off his comedy chops, signing on to both star in and produce the new action-comedy Shots! Shots! Shots
Universal: The 42-year-old actor has signed on to the project, which Universal Pictures just picked up from writers Matt Mider and Kevin Burrows, via THR 

No plot details have been released, though the project was said to be a, 'family-centric adventure.'

Other projects the movie has been compared to is 1994's True Lies, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jamie Lee Curtis and a young Eliza Dushku, Taken starring Liam Neeson, Famke Janssen and Maggie Grace and the recent hit The Lost City.

Momoa will serve as a producer alongside Jeff Fierson along with Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich producing for their company, Rideback.

Producer: Momoa will serve as a producer alongside Jeff Fierson along with Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich producing for their company, Rideback

Writers Mider and Burrows will executive produce alongside Rideback’s Ryan Halprin.

Universal Pictures executive VP Matt Reilly and creative development executive Jacqueline Garell are overseeing the project for the studio.

The project will give Momoa a rare chance to show off his comedy skills, as he continues to be a fixture in the action genre.

Action fixture: The project will give Momoa a rare chance to show off his comedy skills, as he continues to be a fixture in the action genre

He'll next be seen in the family adventure Slumberland, alongside Kyle Chandler, Chris O'Dowd and India de Beaufort, arriving later this year.

Momoa also stars in The Last Manhunt with Amy Seimetz, which he also helped craft the story for, though it has no release date quite yet.

He is also making his long-awaited return as Arthur Curry in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which is currently in post-production, slated for release in 2023.

Coming soon: He'll next be seen in the family adventure Slumberland, alongside Kyle Chandler, Chris O'Dowd and India de Beaufort, arriving later this year

The Honolulu native is currently filming Fast X, the 10th and final installment in the Fast and Furious franchise.

He is also attached to star in a remake of the 1995 Sylvester Stallone classic Cliffhanger and an adaptation of the hit game Minecraft.

The actor also made headlines when he was reportedly dating Eiza Gonzalez, after splitting from Lisa Bonet following a 16-year romance.

Filming: The Honolulu native is currently filming Fast X, the 10th and final installment in the Fast and Furious franchise

