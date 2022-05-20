ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

Triplet-radical spin entanglement: potential of molecular materials for high-temperature quantum information processing

By Lin Ma
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently, spin-bearing molecules have been experimentally demonstrated to have great potential as building blocks for quantum information processing due to their substantial advantages including tunability, portability, and scalability. Here, we propose a theoretical model based on the theory of open quantum systems for spin dynamics in a molecule containing one radical,...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Author Correction: MASCDB, a database of images, descriptors and microphysical properties of individual snowflakes in free fall

In this article the grant number 200020_175700/1 relating to Swiss National Science Foundation for Jacopo Grazioli was omitted. The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Jacopo Grazioli, Gionata Ghiggi. Environmental Remote Sensing Laboratory, Ã‰cole Polytechnique FÃ©dÃ©rale de Lausanne, Lausanne, Switzerland. Jacopo...
EARTH SCIENCE
Nature.com

Local Nanoscale Phase Impurities are Degradation Sites in Halide Perovskites

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Understanding the nanoscopic chemical and structural changes that drive...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Effective hole conductivity in nitrogen-doped CVD-graphene by singlet oxygen treatment under photoactivation conditions

Nitrogen substitutional doping in the Ï€-basal plane of graphene has been used to modulate the material properties and in particular the transition from hole to electron conduction, thus enlarging the field of potential applications. Depending on the doping procedure, nitrogen moieties mainly include graphitic-N, combined with pyrrolic-N and pyridinic-N. However, pyridine and pyrrole configurations of nitrogen are predominantly introduced in monolayer graphene:N lattice as prepared by CVD. In this study, we investigate the possibility of employing pyridinic-nitrogen as a reactive site as well as activate a reactive center at the adjacent carbon atoms in the functionalized C"“N bonds, for additional post reaction like oxidation. Furthermore, the photocatalytic activity of the graphene:N surface in the production of singlet oxygen (1O2) is fully exploited for the oxidation of the graphene basal plane with the formation of pyridine N-oxide and pyridone structures, both having zwitterion forms with a strong p-doping effect. A sheet resistance value as low as 100 Î©/â–¡ is reported for a 3-layer stacked graphene:N film.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Bayesian optimization and deep learning for steering wheel angle prediction

Automated driving systems (ADS) have undergone a significant improvement in the last years. ADS and more precisely self-driving cars technologies will change the way we perceive and know the world of transportation systems in terms of user experience, mode choices and business models. The emerging field of Deep Learning (DL) has been successfully applied for the development of innovative ADS solutions. However, the attempt to single out the best deep neural network architecture and tuning its hyperparameters are all expensive processes, both in terms of time and computational resources. In this work, Bayesian optimization (BO) is used to optimize the hyperparameters of a Spatiotemporal-Long Short Term Memory (ST-LSTM) network with the aim to obtain an accurate model for the prediction of the steering angle in a ADS. BO was able to identify, within a limited number of trials, a model-namely BO_ST-LSTM-which resulted, on a public dataset, the most accurate when compared to classical end-to-end driving models.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Optics#Quantum Entanglement#Quantum Computing#Quantum Materials#Temperature
Nature.com

Correction to: Nucleus accumbens D1-receptors regulate and focus transitions to reward-seeking action

Correction to: Neuropsychopharmacology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41386-022-01312-6, published online 27 April 2022. In the sentence beginning "Behavior on Go and No-Go..." and onward, the value] "p" should have read "F". The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. Laura L. Grima. Present address: Janelia Research Campus, Howard Hughes...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction: Do habitat and elevation promote hybridization during secondary contact between three genetically distinct groups of warbling vireo (Vireo gilvus)?

Correction to: Heredity https://doi.org/10.1038/s41437-022-00529-x, published online 08 April 2022. The link https://doi.org/10.5061/dryad.p5hqbzkrc was added to the data availability section. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: AM Carpenter, BA Graham. Authors and Affiliations. University of Lethbridge, Lethbridge, AB, Canada. A. M. Carpenter,Â B....
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Prognosis of patients with acute respiratory failure due to the SARS-CoV-2 501Y.V2 variant: a multicenter retrospective matched cohort study

The aim of this study was to compare the prognosis of patients with acute respiratory failure (ARF) due to the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) variant 501Y.V2 to that of patients with ARF due to the original strain. This retrospective matched cohort study included all consecutive patients who were hospitalized for ARF due to SARS-CoV-2 in Reunion Island University Hospital between March 2020 and March 2021. Twenty-eight in hospital mortality was evaluated before and after matching. A total of 218 patients with ARF due to SARS-CoV-2 were enrolled in the study. Of these, 83 (38.1%) were infected with the 501Y.V2 variant. During intensive care unit stay, 104 (47.7%) patients received invasive mechanical ventilation and 20 (9.2%) patients were supported by venovenous extracorporeal membrane oxygenation. Patients infected with the 501Y.V2 variant were younger (58 [51"“68] vs. 67 [56"“74] years old, P"‰="‰0.003), had less hypertension (54.2% vs 68.1%, P"‰="‰0.04), and had less chronic kidney disease (13.3% vs. 31.9%, P"‰="‰0.002) than patients infected with the original strain. After controlling for confounding variables (62 matched patients in each group), 28-day mortality was higher in the group of patients infected with the 501Y.V2 variant (30.6%) than in the group of patients infected with the original strain (19.4%, P"‰="‰0.04). In Reunion Island, where SARS-CoV-2 incidence remained low until February 2021 and the health care system was never saturated, mortality was higher in patients with ARF infected with the 501Y.V2 variant than in patients infected with the original strain.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Physics
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Nature.com

Frequency and clinical characteristics of distinct etiologies in patients with Silver-Russell syndrome diagnosed based on the Netchine-Harbison clinical scoring system

Silver-Russel syndrome (SRS) is a representative imprinting disorder (ID) characterized by growth failure and diagnosed by clinical features. Recently, international consensus has recommended using the Netchine-Harbison clinical scoring system (NH-CSS) as clinical diagnostic criteria. Loss of methylation of H19/IGF2:intergenic differentially methylated region (H19LOM) and maternal uniparental disomy chromosome 7 (UPD(7)mat) are common etiologies of SRS; however, other IDs, pathogenic variants (PVs) of genes, and pathogenic copy number variants (PCNVs) have been reported in patients meeting NH-CSS. To clarify the frequency and clinical characteristics of each etiology, we conducted (epi)genetic analysis in 173 patients satisfying NH-CSS. H19LOM and UPD(7)mat were identified in 34.1%. PCNVs, other IDs, and PVs were in 15.0%. Patients with all six NH-CSS items were most frequently observed with H19LOM and UPD(7)mat. This study confirmed the suitability of NH-CSS as clinical diagnostic criteria, the (epi)genetic heterogeneity of SRS, and showed the necessity of further discussion regarding the "SRS spectrum".
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Evaluation of different types of face masks to limit the spread of SARS-CoV-2: a modeling study

We expanded a published mathematical model of SARS-CoV-2 transmission with complex, age-structured transmission and with laboratory-derived source and wearer protection efficacy estimates for a variety of face masks to estimate their impact on COVID-19 incidence and related mortality in the United States. The model was also improved to allow realistic age-structured transmission with a pre-specified R0 of transmission, and to include more compartments and parameters, e.g. for groups such as detected and undetected asymptomatic infectious cases who mask up at different rates. When masks are used at typically-observed population rates of 80% for those"‰â‰¥"‰65Â years and 60% for those"‰<"‰65Â years, face masks are associated with 69% (cloth) to 78% (medical procedure mask) reductions in cumulative COVID-19 infections and 82% (cloth) to 87% (medical procedure mask) reductions in related deaths over a 6-month timeline in the model, assuming a basic reproductive number of 2.5. If cloth or medical procedure masks' source control and wearer protection efficacies are boosted about 30% each to 84% and 60% by cloth over medical procedure masking, fitters, or braces, the COVID-19 basic reproductive number of 2.5 could be reduced to an effective reproductive number"‰â‰¤"‰1.0, and from 6.0 to 2.3 for a variant of concern similar to delta (B.1.617.2). For variants of concern similar to omicron (B.1.1.529) or the sub-lineage BA.2, modeled reductions in effective reproduction number due to similar high quality, high prevalence mask wearing is more modest (to 3.9 and 5.0 from an R0"‰="‰10.0 and 13.0, respectively). None-the-less, the ratio of incident risk for masked vs. non-masked populations still shows a benefit of wearing masks even with the higher R0 variants.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Hemodynamic and morphological changes of the central retinal artery in myopic eyes

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-11087-x, published online 02 May 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Affiliation 2, which was incorrectly given as 'Centre for SHARP Vision, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hung Hom, Kowloon, Hong Kong, China'. The correct affiliation is listed below:. Research Centre...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Gut commensals promote antiviral immunity via extracellular vesicles

The role of the microbiota in providing a competitive barrier to bacterial and fungal infections is well known. However, the microbiota can also affect systemic immunity - and a recent study in Immunity demonstrates how gut commensals can promote systemic antiviral responses.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: A cattle graph genome incorporating global breed diversity

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28605-0, published online 17 February 2022. The original version of this Article omitted from the author list the 12th and 13th authors Dennis Muhanguzi and Wilson Amanyire, who are from the 'School of Biosecurity, Biotechnology and Laboratory Sciences (SBLS), College of Veterinary Medicine, Animal Resources and Biosecurity, Makerere University, P.O Box 7062, Kampala, Uganda'. Consequently, the final sentence of the Author Contributions incorrectly read 'D.W., P.T., E.A.J.C., C.E., E.T.O., E.R.A., A. Tijjani, K.M., A.F., B.R.F., A.Q., U.C. and P.W. provided samples and expertise for the studies'. This has been replaced with 'D.W., P.T., W.A., D.M., E.A.J.C., C.E., E.T.O., E.R.A., A. Tijjani, K.M., A.F., B.R.F., A.Q., U.C. and P.W. provided samples and expertise for the studies'. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Dark matter-free galaxies, alarming tree deaths and the dawn of farming

The latest science news, in brief. You have full access to this article via your institution. Scientists have long thought that galaxies cannot form without the gravitational pull of the mysterious material known as dark matter. But one group of astronomers thinks it might have observed a line of 11 galaxies that don’t contain any of the substance, and could all have been created in an ancient collision (P. van Dokkum et al. Nature 605, 435–439; 2022).
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Regional genomic surveillance networks needed in global south

Children’s Cancer Hospital 57357 and Cairo University, Cairo, Egypt. Kathmandu Institute of Applied Sciences, Kathmandu, Nepal. Institute of Tropical Medicine Pedro Kouri, Havana, Cuba. Huan Jiang. BGI, Shenzhen, China. Firdausi Qadri. International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Dhaka, Bangladesh. National Institute of Biomedical Genomics, Kalyani, India. On behalf of...
HEALTH
Nature.com

No chemical killer AI (yet)

I definitely had a 'yikes' moment when Sean Ekins presented the work at the Spiez conference, even though the exact details of the model remained opaque (and there are good reasons why these details were obscured in the Comment article4). The model generated some very toxic known nerve agents among the resulting dataset comprising 40,000 compounds. It is also safe to assume that among those that diverged from the known chemical space, there will be some that are extremely toxic. So yes, there is clearly a misuse potential, and raising awareness of this potential is a merit of the article.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Correction: Targeted Tshz3 deletion in corticostriatal circuit components segregates core autistic behaviors

Correction to: Translational Psychiatry https://doi.org/10.1038/s41398-022-01865-6, published online 15 March 2022. The original version of this article unfortunately contained a mistake. The figure legends of the supplemental figures were missing. The missing legends can be found below. The original article has been correct. Fig. S1. TSHZ3 expression in interneurons and glial...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Combined carbon and health taxes outperform single-purpose information or fiscal measures in designing sustainable food policies

The food system is a major source of both environmental and health challenges. Yet, the extent to which policy-induced changes in the patterns of food demand address these challenges remains poorly understood. Using a survey-based, randomized controlled experiment with 5,912 respondents from the United Kingdom, we evaluate the potential effect of carbon and/or health taxes, information and combined tax and information strategies on food purchase patterns and the resulting impact on greenhouse gas emissions and dietary health. Our results show that while information on the carbon and/or health characteristics of food is relevant, the imposition of taxes exerts the most substantial effects on food purchasing decisions. Furthermore, while carbon or health taxes are best at separately targeting emissions or dietary health challenges, respectively, a combined carbon and health tax policy maximizes benefits in terms of both environmental and health outcomes. We show that such a combined policy could contribute to around one third of the reductions in residual emissions required to achieve the United Kingdom's 2050 net-zero commitments, while discouraging the purchase of especially unhealthy snacks, sugary drinks and alcohol and increasing the purchase of fruit and vegetables.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy