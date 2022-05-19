Riverhawks wrap up spring sports seasons

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens legend Ray Lewis didn’t win the CBS reality show Beyond the Edge, but he’ll always be a winner in Baltimoreans’ hearts. Besides, as the runner-up, the two-time Super Bowl champion raised $134,166 for the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, giving back to Baltimore once again. Former Bachelor star Colton Underwood came out on top, raising $266,500 for his own Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation, which fights cystic fibrosis. Lewis faced off against eight other celebrities as they relied on their wits, intelligence and muscle to survive in the Panamanian jungle for 15 days. The competitors raised money for the charity of their...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO