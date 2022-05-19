Riverhawks wrap up spring sports seasons

AACC’s sports teams wrapped up their spring seasons as the Riverhawk’s women’s lacrosse team finished first place at 6-4. Men’s lacrosse finished fourth at 6-6 and the softball squad placed fifth in the region at 22-15. AACC’s golf team won two out of five tournaments and baseball finished 16th in the...
If University of Maryland football coach Mike Locksley hasn’t heard of Brandon James, he will soon. James might even knock on Lockley’s office door and introduce himself. Almost a month ago, James was awarded a full scholarship to track and field in Maryland. The coronavirus pandemic and a hamstring injury forced him to miss his last two years of eligibility at Morgan State, but the Terps, along with Nebraska and Louisville, made him an offer when he entered the NCAA transfer portal.
The Boston College Eagles are headed to the Final Four once again, this time to face #2 Maryland in Baltimore. The Eagles and Terrapins will face off at 5 PM on Friday, May 27 in the semifinals “late” game, after UNC and Northwestern play at 3 PM. This year’s Final Four is comprised of the top 4 seed from the tournament.
UPDATE (8:49 p.m.) -- The Severe Thunderstorm Watch is canceled. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. UPDATE (8:30 p.m.) -- Severe Thunderstorm Warning expires in...
The practice flight of the Blue Angels happens between 10:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24. For public safety, the USNA (Route 450) Bridge will be closed at that time. The Blue Angels is a flight demonstration squadron of the United States Navy. Formed in 1946, the unit is the second oldest formal aerobatic team in the world, after the French Patrouille de France was formed in 1931. Wikipedia.
We've got a scorcher of a weekend ahead. Why not cool down with some sweet treats?. Here are some of the most popular ice cream shops in the Baltimore area:. - Pitango Gelato: 802 S Broadway Baltimore, MD 21231. - BMORE LICKS: 2437 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224. - The...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens legend Ray Lewis didn’t win the CBS reality show Beyond the Edge, but he’ll always be a winner in Baltimoreans’ hearts.
Besides, as the runner-up, the two-time Super Bowl champion raised $134,166 for the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, giving back to Baltimore once again.
Former Bachelor star Colton Underwood came out on top, raising $266,500 for his own Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation, which fights cystic fibrosis.
Lewis faced off against eight other celebrities as they relied on their wits, intelligence and muscle to survive in the Panamanian jungle for 15 days. The competitors raised money for the charity of their...
Preakness hats turn heads Baltimore City Council president Nick Mosby, left, and his wife, Maryland state attorney for Baltimore, Marilyn Mosby, center, arrive prior to the 147th running of the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) (Terrance Williams/AP)
BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ) — Storms that affected the Baltimore area Sunday evening will move out of the area tonight with skies remaining partly to mostly cloudy through Monday.
With the exception of Caroline Co. the severe weather threat has ended across Maryland. Locally heavy rainfall will continue in spots through 10 PM but any lingering pockets of gusty winds or hail will be isolated in nature. @wjz#mdwx pic.twitter.com/NpIGw2PZLc
— Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) May 23, 2022
This respite comes after a Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued for most of Maryland until 9 p.m.
After that, Anne Arundel County remained under a flood warning until 2...
MILFORD, Del. (AP) — For many in Kent and Sussex counties, Delaware has two seasons — chicken barbecue season and not chicken barbecue season. In Milford, charcoal barbecue smoke filled the air on May 14, signaling that chicken barbecue season has begun for Milford Moose Family Center 2316.
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will arrive next week in Annapolis, May 24-25, for their traditional U.S. Naval Academy (USNA) Commissioning Week flight demonstration. Both days, the action will kick off at 2 p.m. The show is free and open to the public. Parking and a free shuttles are available...
A confederate flag was found hanging from a Maryland high school’s main flagpole Thursday morning, according to Charles County Public Schools. JROTC cadets discovered the flag at La Plata High School as they were preparing to raise flags for the school day. It was removed. Authorities believe it was...
BOWIE, Md. - Center Pocket in Bowie has billiards, beer, and an 11-year-old pool-playing phenom who goes by the name of Jawz. "My dad gave me that nickname because I was killing people on the pool table," D’Angelo "Jawz" Spain told FOX 5. Nearby players agreed. When it comes...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Longtime public defender Natasha Dartigue will be the next public defender for Maryland, the board of trustees for the Maryland Office of the Public Defender said Tuesday. Dartigue, currently the acting district public defender for Baltimore City, has been with the Office of the Public Defender...
With a unanimous vote at the May 18, 2022 meeting, the Talbot County Board of Education appointed Dr. Sharon Pepukayi as the new Talbot County Superintendent of Schools, effective July 1, 2022, pending finalization of the contract and approval of the Maryland State Superintendent of Schools, Mr. Mohammed Choudhury. “The...
Live entertainment will return to the downtown Baltimore building that was once home to Hammerjacks. The property at 316-318 Guilford Ave., most recently an event space, has once again changed hands and its new operators plan to schedule concerts there in addition to hosting weddings and other private gatherings. The new venue won approval for an arena beer, wine and liquor license Thursday.
WHITE MARSH, MD—A restaurant on THE AVENUE at White Marsh is honoring a local legend on Thursday. In honor of Traffic Jam Jimmy, Red Brick Station is offering a $10 fish sandwich with fries and coleslaw on May 19th. The dish was one of Traffic Jam Jimmy’s favorites and will be available 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., dine-in only. James …
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Tornado Watch has been issued until 7 p.m. Friday for parts of Maryland including the Baltimore area.
The advisory issued by the National Weather Service covers Allegany, Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil, Frederick, Garrett, Harford, Howard and Washington counties.
A Tornado Watch means the conditions exist for a tornado to form, unlike a Tornado Warning, which means a tornado has been spotted.
“The atmosphere is unstable enough that the National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch,” WJZ First Alert Weather’s Marty Bass explained.
The Tornado Watch comes as the First Alert Weather Team is already tracking potentially dangerous heat on tap for Saturday.
(The Center Square) – The transfer of a 175-acre site will help shape health care delivery in Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan said. The Republican governor, winding down his final term in office, announced the Spring Grove Hospital Center site has been transferred to the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. The transfer coincides with the state’s long-term plan to bring health-care delivery up to date through improvements.
