Aurora police locate missing 7 year old
UPDATE | Aiden was found and is back home, Aurora police announced Thursday evening.
The Aurora Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 7-year-old boy.
Aiden Eanes was last seen in the area of East Quincy Avenue and South Picadilly Street. Police say he left his home in a motorized scooter too big for him.
Aiden is 4 feet 3 inches tall and 58 pounds. He was last seen wearing black shorts, a white shirt, green "Minecraft" shoes and a black helmet.
He has anxiety, depression, ADHD and sensory issues, Aurora police said in a Twitter thread.
Anyone with information is asked to call police immediately.
