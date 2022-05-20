ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

After Alisal Fire, Life Returns to Arroyo Hondo Preserve

By Tyler Hayden
Santa Barbara Independent
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeven months after the Alisal Fire swept through Arroyo Hondo Preserve, scorching 95 percent of the property and reducing most of its chaparral woodland to nubs, life is starting to return. Fire-following flowers that use heat and char as signals to sprout now dot the hillsides, and animal life is once...

www.independent.com

Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Neighborhood Rises Up Against ‘Fractional Ownership’ Property

A new, “fractional” type of home ownership may have crept its way into Santa Barbara, raising the eyebrows of neighbors who say the business model is “suspiciously timeshare-like,” although the company’s website boasts a “modernized and simplified” practice of DIY co-ownership, outside of what is typically considered a timeshare.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara MTD Forges Ahead with New Moves

After two years of drastic changes — forced by the pandemic’s public health restrictions, a steady drop in daily ridership, and a shortage of bus operators — Santa Barbara MTD is still standing and has adapted to thrive in this new normal. “It’s been a ride, for...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Weekly COVID Cases Double in Santa Barbara County but Hospitals Keep Pace

If grocery markets and crowded retail stores are anything to go by, about half of Santa Barbara thinks it’s a good idea to wear a mask indoors in public places, even though the mask mandate was eliminated in February. Employees who meet regular customers and first-time visitors face-to-face every day have seen coworkers and friends absent from work because of a rise in COVID cases, and they’ve decided to be careful. The numbers at the county COVID dashboard bear out what they’ve seen: The new-cases graph bounces up and down, but since April, the trajectory has steadily gone up, with the county’s weekly coronavirus cases this past week roughly doubling.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Statement about Texas School Shooting from Dr. Susan Salcido,

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara County Education Office Superintendent released the following statement today regarding the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary, Uvalde, Texas:. The school shooting that killed 14 students and one teacher at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, is the...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

AppFolio Office Building in Goleta Sold for $13.9 Million

GOLETA, California — One of the three buildings in the Appfolio headquarters campus, 50 Castilian Drive, was purchased by an investor for $13.9 million. The leasehold interest sale was of the building itself, combined with a 99-year ground lease on the underlying 3.35-acre parcel. The building is leased by Appfolio with more than 10 years of term remaining, providing a 5.37% capitalization rate to the new owner.
GOLETA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Betty Ann Oakes

Betty Ann Oakes, born August 8, 1928, passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 17. Betty was born in Maumee, Ohio to Linus H. & Inez Weis, and spent her early years living in the northern Ohio area. She moved to Santa Barbara in 1962 and raised her young family, working in the hospitality industry and professional photography painting. In 1996, she became a resident at Valle Verde Retirement Community after the passing of her husband, George F. Oakes. Betty’s 25 years spent at Valle Verde provider her with many friendships, volunteer opportunities, and a safe environment in which to live. She is preceded in death by her husband George F. Oakes and daughter Deborah Culpepper. She is survived by sister Ann Krischack of Toledo, Ohio, daughter Lyn Anderson & son-in-law David Anderson of Ketchum, ID, son Dennis J. Reneau & daughter-in-law Madeline Reneau of Santa Barbara, CA, daughter Geralyn McCafferty & son-in-law Francis McCafferty of Jacksonville, FL, son Terence Reneau of Toledo, OH, 10 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Poodle | The Wimp Versus the Wanker at High Noon?

This edition of Angry Poodle was originally emailed to subscribers on May 21, 2022. To receive Nick Welsh’s award-winning column in your inbox, sign up at independent.com/newsletters. Barring divine intervention, or perhaps some common sense, there will be no dueling discussion between the two candidates—incumbent Susan Salcido, the wunderkind...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

The Blessing of St. Vincent

Lack of affordable childcare has been a chronic problem in Santa Barbara since the early 20th century. The city, however, may look with pride to its past when trying to address the problem in the future. The opening of St. Vincent’s Day Nursery in 1918, the first such facility in the state of California, was an important milestone in making the area a welcoming place for working parents and their children.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Vote Susan Salcido

While I do not personally know the Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools, I am well acquainted with several programs administered by the Santa Barbara County Education Office under Susan Salcido’s leadership. Since 2013, I have volunteered with Partners in Education, presenting on my career as a sociologist and conducting mock interviews at public schools throughout the county, including Santa Maria’s Peter B. FitzGerald Community School, Dos Puertas School at Santa Maria Juvenile Hall, and Los Robles High School at Los Prietos Boys’ Camp in Santa Barbara.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

UCSB’s Social Experiment: Munger Hall

Take a moment to reflect on what comes to mind when thinking about the American Riviera. I imagine the mighty mountains, glistening ocean, and the abundance of natural amenities basking in the glory of a magical sunrise. That is the beauty of Santa Barbara, available to all if one decides to just gaze outside a window.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Over-Tourism

The real problem with housing is the Santa Barbara City Council and its focus on tourism and tourist dollars. Santa Barbara suffers from “over-tourism,” and locals, generation after generation, are forced out of the community due to the policy to constantly attract new tourists. Some buy here, and there you have it, locals are priced out of their hometown markets. Over-tourism has happened in many nice areas. In essence, we as a community have asked the City Council to fix the problem they created themselves over the past five decades. As long as our town relies on tourism dollars, tourists will price locals out of the housing market.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Quire of Voyces Performs at Santa Barbara’s St. Anthony’s Chapel

There’s something soul-stirring about choral music, especially with great acoustics. For a taste of timelessness, the a cappella group Quire of Voyces (quireofvoyces.org) comes to St. Anthony’s Chapel Saturday and Sunday, May 28-29 (both at 3 p.m.) with a new show, Sacred Love. “I’ve been thinking about this...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Strong Leadership

The role of Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools should not be underestimated. This position supports over 70,000 students in 20 school districts, as well as charter schools, and preschool centers, plus 4,000 educators, 650 administrators, and 3,000 classified employees. The superintendent oversees the County Education Office (SBCEO), providing a hub for HR, Fiscal Services, professional development, leadership in curriculum and instruction, health and safety guidance, and services for vulnerable students. Finally, the county superintendent acts as liaison between the state and local agencies, providing stewardship through policy, funding, and regulations.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

June Carol (Cosner) Sochel

10 AM, June 26, Simmons Global Leadership Center, Westmont College. RSVP at Eventbrite.com for in person or online attendance.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Gaucho Baseball’s Golden Era

Going into the 2019 season, the UCSB baseball team had not won a Big West Championship for 30 years, but the Gauchos have quickly become accustomed to lifting that once elusive trophy. After Saturday’s conference-clinching victory over UC Riverside, the Gauchos have now won two of the last three Big...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

