From one brother to another, Derrick and David Shields made sure that Mt. Lebanon would play for a WPIAL baseball title. Derrick pitched six innings and did not allow an earned run and David shut the door in the seventh with the tying run at second base to lift the top-seeded Blue Devils past No. 5 Central Catholic, 2-1, in the Class 6A semifinals Tuesday at West Mifflin.

WEST MIFFLIN, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO