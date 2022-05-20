ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Marys, PA

Wolf Admin funds St. Marys school manufacturing program

By Peyton Kennedy
WTAJ
WTAJ
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11h4Ln_0fkBNkl600

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A growing manufacturing program in the Saint Marys Area School District is gaining the support of the Wolf Administration.

The district was awarded a $200,000 grant through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC). With the support of the funding, they’re launching “Dutch Manufacturing”, a student-run enterprise for a well-rounded, hands-on education in manufacturing.

“We’re changing the narrative on rural and we’re changing the narrative on manufacturing,” said Saint Marys Area School District Superintended Harley Ramsey.

Ramsey said it will provide students with an education from current industry professionals and prepare them for lucrative, life-sustaining jobs.

During a visit to the Saint Marys Area High School on Thursday, Acting Secretary of Department of Community and Economic Development Neil Weaver said granting Saint Marys the funding was a “no-brainer.”

“It addresses those root causes of the labor shortage, rather than just treating its symptoms,” said Weaver. “We need to let the students get hands-on, we need to connect the students with local manufacturers, which you’re doing here.”

“Dutch Manufacturing” kicks off in the 2022-2023 school year. With a growing list of students signed up, the superintendent said they will be leveraging additional funding to expand their space.

“This is not a pipe dream, this is not a tomorrow thing,” said Ramsey. “This is happening right now.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
therecord-online.com

Pennsylvania townships may get greater taxing power to fund EMS

HARRISBURG, PA – Pennsylvania’s emergency services have a work force challenge and a financial challenge, and a new tax may be on the horizon in some places. A new bill, HB2601, would allow second-class townships to increase its ambulance tax to fund emergency services in their areas. There are almost 1,500 second-class townships in the commonwealth.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Farm and Dairy

Solar debate hits western Pennsylvania farming communities

ENON VALLEY, Pa. — It was standing room only in the Little Beaver Township municipal building for the supervisors’ meeting May 3. It’s not usually like that. Meetings are typically quiet and short, according to one of the township’s police officers that regularly attends. People crowded...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Biggest cities in Pennsylvania 150 years ago

STACKER (WBRE/WYOU) — After the completion of the 1860 census and the election of President Abraham Lincoln, America imploded. Eleven southern states seceded from the Union in 1861, instigating four bloody years of the Civil War and fundamentally altering the social history of the U.S. The estimates of deaths caused by the Civil War begin around 600,000, but […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Pennsylvania families will get help next month for missed school meals because of pandemic closures

Pennsylvania families should begin receiving benefits next month to make up for missed school meals related to COVID-19 closures this school year. While schools have largely been open for in-person learning this school year, many closed for days or weeks at a time during January because of staffing shortages and high COVID-19 case counts, others have closed for a few days at a time in recent weeks because of high case counts.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Saint Marys, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Saint Marys, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Saint Marys, PA
Saint Marys, PA
Education
WTAJ

New 582 area code being issued in some areas

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The 814 area code that covers a good portion of the state from Erie all the way south to the Maryland border now includes the 582 area code. In May 2020, the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) announced 582 would be assigned to new phone numbers in spring of 2021 or once the […]
ERIE, PA
PhillyBite

Top Places To Camp in Pennsylvania

Is a vast region that spans the Mid-Atlantic, Northeastern and Appalachian regions of the U.S. From state parks to national forests, Pennsylvania has a huge variety of places for campers to stay. Read on to learn more about the top places to camp in Pennsylvania. Best Places To Go Camping...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

PA State Trooper accused of assaulting motorist

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — A Pennsylvania State Trooper was charged after the Internal Affairs Department said he kicked a motorist who was being handcuffed earlier this year. The criminal complaint alleges that Israel T. Moore used his right leg to deliver two strikes to the upper torso of a motorist following a vehicle pursuit on […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#An Education#Wolf Admin#The Wolf Administration#Career Program#Mttc#Dutch Manufacturing
Lincoln Report

The 3 Best Small Towns in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is a state with a lot to offer, and that extends to its small towns. While Pennsylvania's big cities are certainly worth a visit, its small towns offer a more intimate look at the state's history and culture. From the picturesque Amish country to the vibrant small towns of the Poconos, Pennsylvania has something for everyone. And of course, no visit to Pennsylvania would be complete without a stop in Hershey, the self-proclaimed "Sweetest Place on Earth."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pennsylvania hits record high gas prices in the last week

(Stacker) — Gasoline prices, on average nationally, continued to soar past the $4.50 per gallon mark over the last week and into Monday. Diesel, at $5.55 per gallon, has cooled off by two cents from its record high set on May 18, according to AAA. These prices are even higher in Pennsylvania. Experts note that […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

PA House committee approves outdoor music bill for bars, restaurants

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania House committee has approved legislation that would allow restaurants, bars, taverns, breweries, and hotels with outdoor seating to have music during certain hours. The bill would permit license holders to have amplified sound on-premises, up to 75 decibels, on Sunday through Thursday between the hours of 10 a.m. and […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Trooper charged with assaulting motorist

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Police announced a state trooper is accused of assaulting a motorist during an arrest earlier this year. The criminal complaint filed by the PSP Internal Affairs Division alleges that Israel T. Moore used his right leg to deliver two strikes to the upper torso of a motorist following a vehicle pursuit on the evening of Feb. 13. Another trooper was handcuffing the motorist at the time.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
WTAJ

Toxic chemicals still in Benner Township water wells

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) continues to find highly toxic chemicals in Benner Township’s wells two years after they were first discovered. The chemicals are per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, found in firefighting foam and commercial products. A total of 65 private wells in Benner Township have been […]
BENNER TOWNSHIP, PA
wpsu.org

Pennsylvania's electric utility rates are going up on June 1

The cost of your electric utility bill is set to increase come June and customers of West Penn Power could be saddled with some of the highest rate increases of the state. Pennsylvania residents can choose an alternative energy supplier and sometimes save money if they shop around. But the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Electric in PA to increase up to 45% beginning June 1

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) is warning consumers that most utilities will be adjusting their prices for electricity generation as high as 45 percent. On June 1, many non-shopping (default service) customers will see “sharp increases” in their electric bills ranging between 6 percent and 45 percent depending on their […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Pennsylvania WIC family skips bills to buy infant formula

“I can’t even begin to imagine what families have been up against. It’s critical that both houses of Congress, both parties in Congress respond to this crisis.”. (Pittsburgh) — The national infant formula shortage has been particularly difficult for low-income families with young kids that use a federal nutrition program to purchase food.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

WTAJ

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy