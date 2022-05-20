Tornado Warning Issued for Northwestern Clay and Southwestern Effingham County Until 7:30pm
By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio
The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Northwestern Clay County in south central Illinois... Southeastern Effingham County in south central Illinois... * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 656 PM CDT, a severe...
Our listening area has a possibility of seeing strong to severe thunderstorms Tomorrow. According to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, all of Central and Southeast Illinois is rated at a Marginal or level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather. Storms are expected to slowly move through the...
CLINTON COUNTY, Ill. — The sound of chainsaws and excavators was common in Illinois on Friday as homeowners cleaned up from the storm that swept through their areas. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado with winds up to 110 mph impacted north Clinton and south Bond counties late Thursday night.
The National Weather Service determined Friday that it was an E-F2 tornado that swept through Keensburg and Mt. Carmel before dissipating in Indiana. The storm lasted roughly 26 miles, uprooting numerous trees, snapping dozens of power poles, and damaging several unsuspecting homes. Some residents in Wabash County had just enough...
The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 12:. May 23, 2022 at 3:45 p.m. Unit 1 – James R. Love, 76-year-old male from Robinson, IL – Deceased. Unit 2 – Lesa J. Crouse, 60-year-old female from Robinson, IL. PASSERNGERS:. Unit 2 –...
The National Weather Service says that our listening area has a chance of seeing severe weather tonight. A Tornado Watch has been issued for Southern Illinois until 11:00pm. The Watch means that conditions pose a threat for tornadoes, wind gusts up to 60mph, and quarter sized to half dollar sized hail.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — While the eastern edge of the Tri-State had to endure the strongest of Saturday’s storms, the winds passing through Vanderburgh County were strong enough to damage trees — in some cases, snapping them in half. One Evansville man had both of his vehicles buried after part of a tree fell, but […]
Air 44 footage shows damage in Mt. Carmel, Illinois, caused by storms that hit the area on Thursday, May 19, 2022. Drone footage captured by Air44 shows the extent of the damage caused by Thursday's storms in the Wabash County, Illinois communities of Mt. Carmel and Keensburg.
Effingham Police arrested 40 year old Shane M. Hall of Effingham for criminal damage to property >$500. Shane was taken to the Effingham County jail. Effingham Police arrested 31 year old Lucas C. McDaniel of Edgewood for an Effingham County FTA warrant for domestic battery/physical contact. Lucas was taken to the Effingham County jail.
44News has been working to confirm several reports of damage in the Tri-State in the wake of powerful storms that swept through the area Thursday. There are reports out of White County, Illinois that damage was reported in Mt. Carmel at the high school. Storm Team 44 says what appears...
Shawn Lynn Bourland, 62, of Effingham, IL, passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Effingham. Burial will be in Arborcrest Memorial Park in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, May 27, 2022 at the church. Services are in the care of Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The National Weather Service confirmed that a small tornado touched down in Kirkwood as severe storms swept across the St. Louis region on Thursday. The tornado, which hit the area around 5:00 p.m., produced wind speeds of about 80 miles per hour. It damaged trees along a three-mile path and then lifted just northeast of Old Warson Country Club.
Montgomery County, IL-(Vandalia Radio)- One person was injured in an accident involving an ambulance this past week in Montgomery County. The accident occurred at 6:25 am on May 17th. Illinois State Police District 18 reports say that an ambulance on a non-emergency transport was traveling west on Illinois Route 185, just east of Rock Ford Road in Montgomery County. State Police reports say that unit 1, the ambulance, crossed the eastbound lanes of traffic and drove off the roadway to the left. State Police reports say the vehicle then struck the ditch/embankment and continued traveling northwest through the ditch. State Police say that ambulance struck two raised driveways and went off the roadway to the left. The driver of the ambulance refused medical treatment, as well as one passenger. Another passenger was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. No further information was released.
Janice E. Smith, 70, of Clay City passed away at 11:42 am. Friday, May 20, 2022 at her home in Clay City. Janice was born on March 27, 1952, in Flora, Illinois, the daughter of Robert L. and Belva Lee (Eastin) Smith. She graduated from Clay City High School and worked various jobs over the years, such as a butcher, a day-care provider for 22 years, and a cook for the K & R Cafe in Louisville and Heritage Woods. Janice loved to be around her family. In her daycare she raised close to 200 kids over the years. Janice was a collector of Beanie Babies and NASCAR memorabilia, as well as being an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. She loved traveling, playing cards, and was notorious for spoiling the young and the old.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Carlyle Lake Project is ready to welcome another fun and safe recreation season. Whether you enjoy fishing, camping, boating, bike riding or other outdoor activities, Carlyle Lake offers an abundance of recreation opportunities. While participating in any outdoor activities, please keep safety in mind.
Emergency crews were dispatched to a golf cart accident on Saturday in Montgomery. The accident was reported just after 2:00 pm at 316 North 450 East in Montgomery around Country Oaks Golf Course. According to a police report 6 juveniles between the ages of 4 and 14 were riding in...
Effingham Police arrested 37 year old Matthew Reissen of Watson for aggravated discharge of a weapon and an Effingham County warrant for arson and assault. Matthew was taken to the Effingham County jail. Effingham Police arrested 40 year old Nicole Burcham of Neoga for Effingham County and Cumberland County warrants...
Both drivers involved in a two-vehicle crash in Clay County Friday afternoon were injured. State Police say the crash occurred on Camelia Road just north of Granger Boulevard in Flora. Preliminary investigative details indicate that 19-year-old Alexander Larch of Rinard struck an SUV driven by 86-year-old L.E. Tolliver of Clay...
