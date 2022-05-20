Tornado Warning Issued for Northwestern Clay and Southwestern Effingham County Until 7:30pm

Montgomery County, IL-(Vandalia Radio)- One person was injured in an accident involving an ambulance this past week in Montgomery County. The accident occurred at 6:25 am on May 17th. Illinois State Police District 18 reports say that an ambulance on a non-emergency transport was traveling west on Illinois Route 185, just east of Rock Ford Road in Montgomery County. State Police reports say that unit 1, the ambulance, crossed the eastbound lanes of traffic and drove off the roadway to the left. State Police reports say the vehicle then struck the ditch/embankment and continued traveling northwest through the ditch. State Police say that ambulance struck two raised driveways and went off the roadway to the left. The driver of the ambulance refused medical treatment, as well as one passenger. Another passenger was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. No further information was released.

