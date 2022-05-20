ADRIAN THRILLS: Harry Styles the solo star shows he still has the X-factor

HARRY STYLES: Harry's House (Columbia)

Verdict: Joni would approve

DAVE STEWART: Ebony McQueen (Bay Street)

Verdict: Sweet dreams are made of this

LYKKE LI: Eyeye (Play It Again Sam)

Verdict: Heartache with grandeur

Few tears were shed last summer when it was announced that The X Factor would not be returning to our TV screens after a 17-year run.

Simon Cowell’s Saturday night singing contest had been battling dwindling ratings — and (worse) it was no longer unearthing top-notch talent.

But, as the past week has shown, its legacy lingers on. Last Saturday saw the three remaining members of Little Mix, who formed on the show in 2011, play a tearful ‘farewell’ concert before a packed O2 Arena in London. And, this morning, Harry Styles releases his third solo album.

Styles, 28, began his career on The X Factor in 2010, initially as a solo wannabe and then as one-fifth of One Direction, a group who moved the art of the boy-band away from blazers, ballads and choreographed dance routines to something more contemporary. They conquered the world in the process.

Harry Styles performs on the Coachella stage at the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 22, 2022 in Indio, California

Harry has pulled off the transition from bubblegum idol to mature solo performer

Like George Michael and Justin Timberlake before him, Harry has since pulled off the awkward transition from bubblegum idol to mature solo performer.

Track of the Week

Broken by Palaye Royale

The Las Vegas rockers have a UK cult following that recently saw them play a sold-out show at London’s Roundhouse — and new single Broken shows why. Passionately sung by frontman Remington Leith, it’s an arena-ready anthem powered by surging guitar and keyboards.

Harry’s House rubber-stamps his status as a proper, grown-up superstar. His progress hasn’t come without the odd stumble.

His first solo effort, self-titled and out five years ago, hopped between trends, searching for a voice.

But its 2019 sequel, Fine Line, showcased his charisma and finesse — and the new album refines that approach. There are throwbacks aplenty.

Current single As It Was, now in its sixth week at No 1, harks back to Norwegian trio A-ha’s 1980s hit Take On Me.

There are bouts of acoustic introspection, retro R&B grooves and Prince-like dance tracks.

A sense of continuity is aided by the fact that Styles has retained his backroom team.

British indie-rocker Kid Harpoon and U.S. multi-instrumentalist Tyler Johnson return as producers and their bright, agile arrangements are largely a delight.

Dave Stewart of Eurthymics performs onstage during The Rainforest Fund 30th Anniversary Benefit Concert Presents 'We'll Be Together Again' at Beacon Theatre in New York City

On the poppier numbers, Styles sings in a soft falsetto. Synth-driven opener Music For A Sushi Restaurant finds him venturing into jazzy scat vocals while bizarrely informing his latest love interest that he ‘could cook an egg on you’.

Grapejuice is an auto-tuned celebration of downing ‘a bottle of rouge’ with a pal on Hampstead Heath. Harry’s House clearly has a well-stocked drinks cabinet. Daylight is more syrupy, with Styles declaring: ‘If I was a bluebird, I would fly to you.’ For all his maturity, he can still croon a doe-eyed, boy-meets-girl tune to the hordes of screaming fans, now older themselves, who followed him in One Direction.

As befits an album that shares its name with a song (Harry’s House/Centerpiece) from Joni Mitchell’s 1975 album The Hissing Of Summer Lawns, there are some folky, acoustic moments.

Dave Stewart's new record tells the tale of a teenage boy who is visited by an imaginary blues queen which is set in his hometown of Sunderland

Joni has even given her blessing to Styles’ choice of title and — given that she once described modern pop as ‘shallow and shocking’ — her seal of approval is quite shocking itself.

The shimmering, featherlight production occasionally sinks into blandness. I found my attention wandering during Boyfriends, an acoustic ballad penned with Tobias Jesso Jr, co-writer of Adele’s When We Were Young.

But this is a confident return from a singer happy to entertain without striving for any great depth. Styles might have modelled his look on a young Mick Jagger, but he’s never sounded so at ease with himself as a performer. Six years after leaving One Direction, he’s still got the X Factor.

Dave Stewart turns 70 this year, but the former Eurythmics member is approaching that landmark with all the energy of a teenager. He recently produced Joss Stone’s excellent comeback album, has co-written (with Stone) the music for a forthcoming West End adaptation of The Time Traveller’s Wife and is soon to be inducted (with ex-bandmate Annie Lennox) into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in America.

Lykke Li's songs of doomed romance have made her one of the queens of sad-girl music, although the Swedish singer has often eased her heartache with humour

He’s also put his heart into a semi-autobiographical solo album, Ebony McQueen, which he hopes to turn into a film.

Set in Stewart’s hometown of Sunderland, the record tells the tale of a teenage boy who is visited by an imaginary blues queen. Its short, sharp songs examine the teen’s musical loves, from the blues to The Beatles, and his dreams of moving to London.

With 23 tracks — and strings by the Budapest Scoring Orchestra — it’s a sprawling, theatrical affair that sometimes goes over the top. But its maker is a master craftsman who combines decent melodies and heartfelt words.

The title track is an affectionate salute to The Fab Four. Things Will Never Be The Same nods to Revolver-era psychedelia.

He casts the net wide, too, with musical detours into New Orleans jazz and acknowledgements of his early years in the Wearside folk clubs. Out digitally, and as a five-disc, two-cassette box set (£107), its idiosyncratic approach is a hallmark of one of pop’s enduring mavericks.

The singer describes her new record Eyeye as her break-up with the break-up album

Lykke Li's songs of doomed romance have made her one of the queens of sad-girl music, although the Swedish singer has often eased her heartache with humour. Her last two releases have been So Sad So Sexy and Still Sad Still Sexy.

She’s not so droll on new album Eyeye, a record she describes as her break-up with the break-up album. Instead, working from her LA bedroom, she gave herself a set of rules: no digital instruments; all vocals to be recorded on a $70 drum microphone.

The upshot is an intimate record on which her singing recalls Elizabeth Fraser, of the Cocteau Twins, and the analogue synths generate a warm, fuzzy sense of grandeur. ‘Night falls, it rains, and I wake up alone’, she laments on Highway To Your Heart. If this is really her final breakup album, then parting is sweet sorrow.

Harry Styles starts a UK tour at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, on June 11 (ticketmaster.co.uk).

Lykke Li plays the Barbican, London, on October 22 (barbican.org.uk).

Classical

The name Jacqueline du Pré still resonates as a byword in classy, committed cello playing. Warner Classics have done their best to keep her recordings available; and with each reissue, we seem to gain a few more priceless performances.

This time — Jacqueline du Pré: Complete Warner Recordings — there is a previously unpublished Brahms Clarinet Trio with her husband Daniel Barenboim and Gervase de Peyer.

The box set was curated in Paris and everything has been remastered by the experts at Art & Son Studio, Annecy, who have built up a formidable reputation in recent years. Where possible, this collection is compiled on the ‘original jackets’ principle, so that her famous Elgar Concerto appears with Janet Baker’s equally celebrated Sea Pictures.

Du Pré had little more than a decade in which to dazzle her audiences, before she was struck down by multiple sclerosis — she finally had to retire in 1973, aged just 28. It is easy to get depressed when contemplating her meteor-like career — but there is so much here that we can enjoy.

