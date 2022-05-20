ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

ADRIAN THRILLS: Harry Styles the solo star shows he still has the X-factor

By Adrian Thrills
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

HARRY STYLES: Harry's House (Columbia)

Rating:

Verdict: Joni would approve

DAVE STEWART: Ebony McQueen (Bay Street)

Rating:

Verdict: Sweet dreams are made of this

LYKKE LI: Eyeye (Play It Again Sam)

Rating:

Verdict: Heartache with grandeur

Few tears were shed last summer when it was announced that The X Factor would not be returning to our TV screens after a 17-year run.

Simon Cowell’s Saturday night singing contest had been battling dwindling ratings — and (worse) it was no longer unearthing top-notch talent.

But, as the past week has shown, its legacy lingers on. Last Saturday saw the three remaining members of Little Mix, who formed on the show in 2011, play a tearful ‘farewell’ concert before a packed O2 Arena in London. And, this morning, Harry Styles releases his third solo album.

Styles, 28, began his career on The X Factor in 2010, initially as a solo wannabe and then as one-fifth of One Direction, a group who moved the art of the boy-band away from blazers, ballads and choreographed dance routines to something more contemporary. They conquered the world in the process.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qt0DG_0fkBMFhK00
Harry Styles performs on the Coachella stage at the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 22, 2022 in Indio, California
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30U0qc_0fkBMFhK00
Harry has pulled off the transition from bubblegum idol to mature solo performer

Like George Michael and Justin Timberlake before him, Harry has since pulled off the awkward transition from bubblegum idol to mature solo performer.

Track of the Week

Broken by Palaye Royale

The Las Vegas rockers have a UK cult following that recently saw them play a sold-out show at London’s Roundhouse — and new single Broken shows why. Passionately sung by frontman Remington Leith, it’s an arena-ready anthem powered by surging guitar and keyboards.

Harry’s House rubber-stamps his status as a proper, grown-up superstar. His progress hasn’t come without the odd stumble.

His first solo effort, self-titled and out five years ago, hopped between trends, searching for a voice.

But its 2019 sequel, Fine Line, showcased his charisma and finesse — and the new album refines that approach. There are throwbacks aplenty.

Current single As It Was, now in its sixth week at No 1, harks back to Norwegian trio A-ha’s 1980s hit Take On Me.

There are bouts of acoustic introspection, retro R&B grooves and Prince-like dance tracks.

A sense of continuity is aided by the fact that Styles has retained his backroom team.

British indie-rocker Kid Harpoon and U.S. multi-instrumentalist Tyler Johnson return as producers and their bright, agile arrangements are largely a delight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FGyhx_0fkBMFhK00
Dave Stewart of Eurthymics performs onstage during The Rainforest Fund 30th Anniversary Benefit Concert Presents 'We'll Be Together Again' at Beacon Theatre in New York City

On the poppier numbers, Styles sings in a soft falsetto. Synth-driven opener Music For A Sushi Restaurant finds him venturing into jazzy scat vocals while bizarrely informing his latest love interest that he ‘could cook an egg on you’.

Grapejuice is an auto-tuned celebration of downing ‘a bottle of rouge’ with a pal on Hampstead Heath. Harry’s House clearly has a well-stocked drinks cabinet. Daylight is more syrupy, with Styles declaring: ‘If I was a bluebird, I would fly to you.’ For all his maturity, he can still croon a doe-eyed, boy-meets-girl tune to the hordes of screaming fans, now older themselves, who followed him in One Direction.

As befits an album that shares its name with a song (Harry’s House/Centerpiece) from Joni Mitchell’s 1975 album The Hissing Of Summer Lawns, there are some folky, acoustic moments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pU5HA_0fkBMFhK00
Dave Stewart's new record tells the tale of a teenage boy who is visited by an imaginary blues queen which is set in his hometown of Sunderland

Joni has even given her blessing to Styles’ choice of title and — given that she once described modern pop as ‘shallow and shocking’ — her seal of approval is quite shocking itself.

The shimmering, featherlight production occasionally sinks into blandness. I found my attention wandering during Boyfriends, an acoustic ballad penned with Tobias Jesso Jr, co-writer of Adele’s When We Were Young.

But this is a confident return from a singer happy to entertain without striving for any great depth. Styles might have modelled his look on a young Mick Jagger, but he’s never sounded so at ease with himself as a performer. Six years after leaving One Direction, he’s still got the X Factor.

Dave Stewart turns 70 this year, but the former Eurythmics member is approaching that landmark with all the energy of a teenager. He recently produced Joss Stone’s excellent comeback album, has co-written (with Stone) the music for a forthcoming West End adaptation of The Time Traveller’s Wife and is soon to be inducted (with ex-bandmate Annie Lennox) into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in America.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mW3hB_0fkBMFhK00
Lykke Li's songs of doomed romance have made her one of the queens of sad-girl music, although the Swedish singer has often eased her heartache with humour

He’s also put his heart into a semi-autobiographical solo album, Ebony McQueen, which he hopes to turn into a film.

Set in Stewart’s hometown of Sunderland, the record tells the tale of a teenage boy who is visited by an imaginary blues queen. Its short, sharp songs examine the teen’s musical loves, from the blues to The Beatles, and his dreams of moving to London.

With 23 tracks — and strings by the Budapest Scoring Orchestra — it’s a sprawling, theatrical affair that sometimes goes over the top. But its maker is a master craftsman who combines decent melodies and heartfelt words.

The title track is an affectionate salute to The Fab Four. Things Will Never Be The Same nods to Revolver-era psychedelia.

He casts the net wide, too, with musical detours into New Orleans jazz and acknowledgements of his early years in the Wearside folk clubs. Out digitally, and as a five-disc, two-cassette box set (£107), its idiosyncratic approach is a hallmark of one of pop’s enduring mavericks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=229PHk_0fkBMFhK00
The singer describes her new record Eyeye as her break-up with the break-up album

Lykke Li's songs of doomed romance have made her one of the queens of sad-girl music, although the Swedish singer has often eased her heartache with humour. Her last two releases have been So Sad So Sexy and Still Sad Still Sexy.

She’s not so droll on new album Eyeye, a record she describes as her break-up with the break-up album. Instead, working from her LA bedroom, she gave herself a set of rules: no digital instruments; all vocals to be recorded on a $70 drum microphone.

The upshot is an intimate record on which her singing recalls Elizabeth Fraser, of the Cocteau Twins, and the analogue synths generate a warm, fuzzy sense of grandeur. ‘Night falls, it rains, and I wake up alone’, she laments on Highway To Your Heart. If this is really her final breakup album, then parting is sweet sorrow.

Harry Styles starts a UK tour at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, on June 11 (ticketmaster.co.uk).

Lykke Li plays the Barbican, London, on October 22 (barbican.org.uk).

Classical

Rating:

The name Jacqueline du Pré still resonates as a byword in classy, committed cello playing. Warner Classics have done their best to keep her recordings available; and with each reissue, we seem to gain a few more priceless performances.

This time — Jacqueline du Pré: Complete Warner Recordings — there is a previously unpublished Brahms Clarinet Trio with her husband Daniel Barenboim and Gervase de Peyer.

The box set was curated in Paris and everything has been remastered by the experts at Art & Son Studio, Annecy, who have built up a formidable reputation in recent years. Where possible, this collection is compiled on the ‘original jackets’ principle, so that her famous Elgar Concerto appears with Janet Baker’s equally celebrated Sea Pictures.

Du Pré had little more than a decade in which to dazzle her audiences, before she was struck down by multiple sclerosis — she finally had to retire in 1973, aged just 28. It is easy to get depressed when contemplating her meteor-like career — but there is so much here that we can enjoy.

TULLY POTTER

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

The Best Gifts for Harry Styles Fans

Click here to read the full article. All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Let the countdown to Harry’s House begin! Harry Styles’ third studio album will arrive on Friday (May 20), and if you’re a fan of the One Directioner-turned-solo pop star, then you’ll definitely want to peruse our list of items that loyal Styles supporters will appreciate. The “As It Was” singer’s website is packed with apparel and accessories, including merch for another...
RETAIL
Daily Mail

'I'm so happy and so grateful for the opportunity': Emotional Eurovision star Sam Ryder is 'speechless' as he is invited to perform at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Party

He soared up the Eurovision leaderboard, coming in second place. And Sam Ryder admitted that he was still 'speechless' over his success after being invited to perform at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Party on Tuesday. The singer, 32, is set to take to the stage at Buckingham Palace's star-studded concert...
WORLD
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Barenboim
Person
Lykke Li
Person
Mick Jagger
Person
Elizabeth Fraser
Person
Justin Timberlake
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Simon Cowell
Person
Adele
Person
Joni Mitchell
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solo Star#Jackets#The X Factor#Little Mix#Direction#Palaye Royale
loudersound.com

Mick Jagger says Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud are the reason there is "still a bit of life in rock 'n' roll"

Mick Jagger has praised Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud for making sure there is still "life in rock 'n' roll". In conversation with The Independent, The Rolling Stones frontman discussed the rock landscape in the modern era, expressing what he sees as a recent lack of young bands taking the genre forward and pointing to MGK and Yungblud as two artists finally bucking the trend.
MUSIC
Fox News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'stunned' after royals 'shut the door,' book claims: 'Mutal addiction to drama'

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle "were really stunned" after the royal family "shut the door" following their decision to step back from "The Firm." The claim was made by a former adviser to former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown, who has written a new book about the British royal family coming out on April 26 titled "The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil."
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'He passed away holding my hand': Brenda Edwards breaks down in tears as she returns to Loose Women for the first time since son Jamal's death aged 31 as she reveals they celebrated his life with Chelsea themed 'homegoing'

Brenda Edwards broke down in tears as she revealed she was holding her son Jamal's hand aged 31 in February of this year, while confirming it was from a cardiac arrest. The Loose Women panellist, 53, also revealed details of his Chelsea FC-themed funeral for the very first time in a chat with her co-star Coleen Nolan during the ITV show on Monday.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Erin Jayne Plummer's bittersweet last Instagram post: TV infomercial host said it was 'so good to travel again' during a work trip to New Zealand just weeks before her 'sudden' death

Erin Jayne Plummer's final Instagram post showed the popular TV presenter enjoying work and travel after two years of Covid restrictions. The Studio 10 and TVSN infomercial host shared several photos on April 22 of herself with a television sales team on set in Auckland, New Zealand. Erin, who died...
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated

Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Amal Clooney dazzles in a red floral strapless dress as she arrives for The Prince's Trust Awards in London with her mother Baria Alamuddin

Amal Clooney made a glamorous arrival at The Prince's Trust Awards in London on Tuesday afternoon. The 44-year-old human rights attorney attended the Theatre Royal Drury Lane ceremony with her mother Baria Alamuddin, an award-winning journalist and broadcaster. Amal, who is married to George Clooney, wowed in a chic red...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

364K+
Followers
39K+
Post
162M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy