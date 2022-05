Police in Manchester, New Hampshire are investigating the circumstances in which a 17-month-old boy was struck by a driver accused of driving under the influence. Manchester Police announced that Michael Norton, 55, of Epping, New Hampshire had been arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled drug, driving under the influence of drugs and falsifying physical evidence after allegedly striking the toddler with his car on Saturday.

