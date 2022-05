DELMARVA – DelDOT is reminding drivers to get their annual tune up as summer temperatures heat up. “We had our first taste of real summer weather just this past weekend. For some folks, they may have gotten an unexpected surprise with car issues,” said DelDOT Director of Community Relations C.R. McLeod. “With the summer season upon us, and looking forward to a lot of that heat coming our way, it’s definitely time to be mindful of the condition of your car.”

