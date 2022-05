DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. Torressa Perry has been found and is safe. A Decatur woman is missing and considered to be in danger. Decatur Police say 46-year-old Torressa Perry was last seen at approximately 6 a.m. Monday. We're told she left her home on foot and hasn't been...

DECATUR, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO