SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Pools and water parks across the country and here in Illinois are running into problems finding lifeguards. The shortage of lifeguards nationwide started before the pandemic, but it has only gotten worse. From the process of hiring to training new lifeguards, the American Lifeguard Association (ALA) says many are having issues.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO