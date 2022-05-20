ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Films being featured at Merced's 1st queer film festival

 5 days ago

Dozens of films are being featured in Merced's first queer film festival, which is now underway.

The four-day event is a collaboration involving the Merced Pride Center and other North Valley organizations, including the Merced County Arts Council.

Films will be shown at multiple locations throughout Merced, including the Merced Theater, Applegate Park and a few downtown businesses, like the Mainzer.

Organizers are thrilled to be able to bring an event like this to the North Valley for the first time in hopes it will increase visibility and raise awareness of the queer community.

