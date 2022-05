Twenty-six years ago in February, Marcia Ranglin-Vassell left Women and Infants Hospital with twin baby boys and an IV needle still stuck in her arm. She was thirty-six, perfectly healthy, working at the hospital’s mobile clinic as she earned a bachelor’s degree in community health. She is also Black and a Jamaican immigrant. She returned to the hospital to have the needle extracted, and about a week later, she was back again with the worst headache she had ever felt in her life. Ranglin-Vassell was admitted and diagnosed with postpartum preeclampsia — dangerously high blood pressure — and a brain aneurysm.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 5 HOURS AGO