Community rallies together to support family of 18-year-old who passed suddenly

By Landry Sena
 5 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas – Seth Brillon was set to walk across the stage for Frenship High School’s graduation this Friday. Sadly, because of his unexpected passing, he won’t be able to do so.

Seth, 18, was a member of Frenship’s band and played in the percussion group. His family said that while he had autism, he didn’t let it slow him down.

“He was a very dynamic kid. And he had a grin about him that was a little devious,” Seth’s uncle Toby Brillon said. “I don’t think a lot of people really realized how involved and engaged he was.”

Seth’s dad, Tony, owns the Lone Star Connoisseur food truck here in Lubbock. Even though this loss has left him and his family devastated, he said he has felt the support from the rest of the food truck community.

“I’m thankful for every single one for their thoughts, their prayers, their donations, their kind words, the stories that I’ve been hearing about my son,” he said.

Ashley Zubia, owner of Llano Cubano food truck, explained how the group came together to help support the Brillon family.

“As soon as we heard the news, instantly, we were like, ‘What can we do to help?’” she said.

Now, the food truck community is posting flyers on their trucks with a QR code to direct people to Seth’s GoFundMe page.

Because Seth couldn’t accept his own diploma, Frenship decided to present it to Tony Thursday while funeral arrangements were discussed.

“Seth graduated, he made it … he just wasn’t able to walk the stage,” Tony said.

The family said Seth’s passing was unexpected and they are still waiting for more information.

You can find the GoFundMe here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

