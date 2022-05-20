Oregon Ducks ‘still in the planning phase’ for new indoor practice facility

(Florence, Oregon) – Two lighthouses along the Oregon coast are known to be among the most photographed in the world: Tillamook Rock between Seaside and Cannon Beach, and Heceta Head near Florence. Yet there's another rather poignant connection between them. One man, named Oswald Allik, served on both lighthouses as a head lightkeeper until their end, closing out both of them as they shut down in one way or another. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

