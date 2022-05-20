ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Oregon Ducks ‘still in the planning phase’ for new indoor practice facility

By James Crepea
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 5 days ago
EUGENE — Oregon is “still in the planning phase” for its new indoor football practice facility, said UO athletic...

The Oregonian

Eager Oregon State Beavers Isaac Hodgins, football teammates use NIL rules to form a yard service business

Isaac Hodgins likes physical labor. Last summer, the Oregon State defensive end went through Craigslist looking for people who needed help with yard work or farming. Same with OSU teammates Logan Horton and Jake Overman. Horton, a junior running back, used to deliver food for DoorDash and Instacart, but with soaring gas prices, it didn’t pencil out.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Tanner Smith, Oregon baseball on hot streak entering Pac-12 tournament

Oregon enters the inaugural Pac-12 baseball tournament in as advantageous a position as possible for the No. 4 seed. The Ducks (35-21, 18-12 Pac-12) are coming off sweeping No. 5 seed Arizona (35-21, 16-14) and will face the Wildcats again in the opening game of the conference tournament at Scottsdale Stadium on Wednesday (9 a.m., Pac-12 Network). UO will also play either top-seeded Stanford or No. 8 seed Arizona State, both of which it beat during regular season road series.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Emerald Media

Who says home-grown can’t be world-class?

Oregon native and redshirt freshman sprinter Micah Williams didn't envision becoming an Olympian and NCAA national champion before turning 20 as he headed into his freshman season. The 5-foot-9 speedster from Portland exceeded even his own expectations with some of the times and accomplishments he achieved in his first season...
PORTLAND, OR
kezi.com

Beavers defeat Tennessee, advance to super regional

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Oregon State softball is heading to the Super Regional round of the NCAA Division I Softball Tournament after defeating Tennessee in the regional final, 3-1. OSU’s Mariah Mazon broke a scoreless tie with a two-run home run in sixth inning. Madison Simon added an RBI...
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon women’s golf remains in 2nd place entering final round of stroke play at NCAA Championship

Oregon is headed to the final round of stroke play at the NCAA women’s golf Championship and in a strong position for one of the top seeds in match play. The Ducks shot an even par on the day at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz. to remain in second place, 19 strokes ahead of eighth place, where the 15-team field will be trimmed following Monday’s final round of stroke play.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
opb.org

Oregon craft breweries take home World Beer Cup awards

When Lisa Allen learned the flagship beer from her brewery in McMinnville had won gold in a worldwide beer competition, she felt validated. “We, obviously, over the years, have put a lot of time and effort in and to have your flagship beer win is just really cool,” she said.
MCMINNVILLE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Nationally ranked Bend High softball team breaks records during playoff win

For Bend High softball, a historic run for a state title began Monday night. The team took on the Franklin Lightning and won 14-0 in five innings. “They were a really good team to face in the first round,” said Bend High senior Lena Zahniser. “We did a pretty good job hitting the ball and had an amazing pitching outing by Addi.”
BEND, OR
KTVL

Greater Idaho movement adjusting to less ambitious map proposal

Southern Oregon — The Greater Idaho movement is now proposing a less ambitious map following two setbacks in last week's election primary. Ballot initiatives seeking approval to explore making their county part of Idaho failed in both Josephine and Douglas County. "Instead of taking it as a whole with...
OREGON STATE
beachconnection.net

Surprisingly, One Man Connects Oregon Coast Lighthouses at Heceta Head, Terrible Tilly

(Florence, Oregon) – Two lighthouses along the Oregon coast are known to be among the most photographed in the world: Tillamook Rock between Seaside and Cannon Beach, and Heceta Head near Florence. Yet there's another rather poignant connection between them. One man, named Oswald Allik, served on both lighthouses as a head lightkeeper until their end, closing out both of them as they shut down in one way or another. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Gas prices affect Memorial Day travel plans: What Oregon drivers are paying

Five days before the start of the Memorial Day weekend, gas prices in Central Oregon, statewide and across the nation remain at or near record highs. The average price for gas in Bend is $5.19 Monday, according to AAA. That’s a penny less than the all-time high set on May 20. Diesel in Bend is $5.73, down two cents from the record.
BEND, OR
kptv.com

Oregon marijuana exporter sentenced to 21 months in federal prison

Portland, Ore. (KPTV) - A former Oregon resident was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison on Monday for illegally exporting marijuana to Georgia, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon. According to court documents, Dante Baldocchi, 30, currently a resident of California, bought marijuana in Oregon...
OREGON STATE
nurserymag.com

J. Frank Schmidt & Son Co. acquires Northwest Shade Trees

J. Frank Schmidt & Son Co. have purchased Northwest Shade Trees LLC, a grower of specimen shade, flowering and ornamental landscape trees. Operations at the 350-acre specimen B&B farm located near Salem, Oregon, will integrate with Schmidt production and sales cycles to become the sixth farm in the JFS nursery family and increase the company’s growing grounds to more than 3,000 acres.
SALEM, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Gov. Brown orders flags to half-staff

SALEM, Ore. — Governor Kate Brown ordered flags at Oregon public institutions to half-staff through sunset on May 19 in honor of Gerry Frank, philanthropist and influential adviser in Oregon. Frank died on March 13, 2022 and his memorial service was May 19, prompting the order. “It is hard...
SALEM, OR
ijpr.org

PacifiCorp proposes rate increase, public invited to comment

Utility provider PacifiCorp has proposed a 6.8% increase in its rates. In Oregon, that means Pacific Power customers could see their electric bills go up next year. PacifiCorp serves customers in Oregon communities such as Medford, Roseburg, Coos Bay, Grants Pass and Klamath Falls. The agency responsible for overseeing utility...
OREGON STATE
