TTU’s Kevin McCullar to transfer to Kansas

By Christianna Barbosa
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 5 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas – On Thursday, Texas Tech Men’s Basketball player Kevin McCullar announced on Twitter that he will be leaving TTU to play for the University of Kansas.

McCullar said, “My family has deep roots to Texas Tech and it has shaped me into the man I am today. I am so thankful for that and would not change anything about my time there!”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

