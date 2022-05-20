TTU’s Kevin McCullar to transfer to Kansas
LUBBOCK, Texas – On Thursday, Texas Tech Men’s Basketball player Kevin McCullar announced on Twitter that he will be leaving TTU to play for the University of Kansas.
McCullar said, "My family has deep roots to Texas Tech and it has shaped me into the man I am today. I am so thankful for that and would not change anything about my time there!"
