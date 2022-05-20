Seniors at Cabot High School continue tradition of gratitude for their educators

CABOT, Ark. – As Cabot High School seniors prepare to graduate on Friday night, they spent Thursday saying thank you to the educators that made an impact on their lives.

It was an emotional day, as a tradition at Cabot High School gave seniors the opportunity to show their gratitude.

In all, 500 Cabot students chose the educators who made the biggest impact and presented them with an award on Thursday.

The Life Impact Diploma Program is a special tradition at Cabot High that was started 12 years ago.

Another tradition for Cabot seniors, on Friday many in the town will line the streets and cheer for them as they head off to practice for their graduation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.