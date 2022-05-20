ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, TN

Manchester students take part in national Lemonade Day program

By Forrest Sanders
 5 days ago
Every great business owner got their start somewhere. A national program has set out to get those future entrepreneurs on the right track. They're using a very familiar method to inspire.

"Lemonade! We have fresh lemonade! We have sugar free! Come and get some, folks!" a group of kids shouted as cars drove by.

Kids with Manchester City Schools brought in the crowds Wednesday.

Manchester Chamber of Commerce executive director Katy Riddle explained this wasn't just the typical lemonade stand. Manchester City Schools have partnered with the national Lemonade Day program.

"They have to create a business plan, they have to know how to market and brand their product, and they have to figure out per cup what to charge to make a profit," said Riddle.

During the lunchtime rush, there were lemonade stands all over Manchester, all of them raising money for different causes.

"The lemonade stand is not just to sell lemonade to people but also to run our own small business as entrepreneurs for ourselves," said student Chalce Dony Baker.

For a group of Westwood Elementary students, the cause is very personal.

"We're donating to Dusty Elam Foundation cause one of our students had cancer," said student Marco Rosendo. "Dusty Elam helped him."

"It was a friend named Abe," added another student. "He had bone cancer. They helped Abe."

"He's doing good," Marco continued. "He's back in school now. Somebody gave us $200!"

"I'm blown away," laughed Chalce.

"We make big sales!" said another student.

For Riddle, this is a day just for the future business owners of Manchester.

"We have a couple of children that could learn something today they could take for the rest of their lives," she said.



