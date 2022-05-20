YOUR CUE 5.19.22

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is participating in a national Click It or Ticket seatbelt campaign through June 5th. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said it is important because it raises awareness about seat belt safety during a time when statistically seat belt use is decreased. O’Dell said with the Memorial Day holiday weekend approaching, there will be an increase in the amount of traffic on the roadways. O’Dell said, “…it is important to get the word out about the importance of seat belt safety. Our goal is to educate and prevent senseless deaths”.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO