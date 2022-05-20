YOUR CUE 5.19.22

A look at Sutherlin with City Manager Jerry Gillham, Mayor Michelle Sumner and Deputy City Recorder and Communications staffer Melanie Masterfield. Click here to download for later listening: IDC 5 23 2022.
A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue steep angle rescue team, along with Douglas County Fire District No. 2 and Glide Fire and Medical’s steep angle rescue staff retrieved a California man Monday night in Idleyld Park. A DCSO release said just after 7:00 p.m. a Pacific...
On Monday, the Greater Idaho movement announced that it will propose a less ambitious map to state legislatures as “phase 1” of its project. The map now adds only eastern Oregon to Idaho. It does not give Idaho any coastline. Instead Oregon would keep all of southern Oregon west of, and including, the Cascade mountain range.
A Roseburg man was cited regarding his farm animals by Roseburg Police on Friday. The RPD report said at about 2:20 p.m. officers contacted the 36-year old in the 2100 block of Northeast Oswego Street. The man had been warned that he needed to get a permit for his roosters and chickens, two weeks ago. When officers returned, they contacted the man outside his house along with a chicken and his pet duck.
The Umpqua Public Transportation District is receiving nearly $3 million from the Oregon Department of Transportation’s Public Transportation Division for several new vehicles and property development. General Manager Cheryl Cheas said this is through the 2022-2024 Discretionary Solicitation for Vehicle Replacements, Bus and Bus Facilities, and Enhanced Mobility of...
A vacant house sustained extensive structural and water damage in an early morning fire Tuesday. Fire Chief Monte Bryan of the City of Roseburg Fire Department said just before 4:00 a.m. personnel responded to the blaze in the 800 block of Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard. Bryan said crews made an extensive exterior attack of the structure and extinguished the fire. The primary and secondary search found no victims and overhaul was completed. One vehicle suffered heat damage.
The Roseburg VA Health Care System will launch the VA’s new Electronic Health Record on June 11th. A release said the change will affect veterans who use My HealtheVet to manage their care at all Roseburg VA facilities along with both clinics in Eugene and ones in North Bend and Brookings.
A Roseburg woman was jailed for harassment following an alleged incident early Sunday. A Roseburg Police report said at about 4:00 a.m. the victim was working in the 300 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. The 38-year old suspect was not sober and thought the man was stalking her so ran up to him, poked him in the eye and ran away. The suspect was located a short time later and was taken to jail. She was released on Monday.
The Umpqua Economic Development Partnership is bringing Pitch Night for Small Businesses back. The first program will be Wednesday night June 1st at Backside Brewing Company. Networking will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the main program from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. when networking will resume. The evening is open...
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is participating in a national Click It or Ticket seatbelt campaign through June 5th. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said it is important because it raises awareness about seat belt safety during a time when statistically seat belt use is decreased. O’Dell said with the Memorial Day holiday weekend approaching, there will be an increase in the amount of traffic on the roadways. O’Dell said, “…it is important to get the word out about the importance of seat belt safety. Our goal is to educate and prevent senseless deaths”.
The Roseburg City Council will consider fee adjustments as part of its meeting Monday night. The discussion will include whether to make adjustments to general fees and water related fees. Councilors will hear a presentation regarding developable business lands in the city. The meeting will begin at 7:00 p.m. in...
A Roseburg man was cited for alleged criminal mischief by Roseburg Police early Sunday. The RPD report said at 1:00 a.m. officers saw the suspect punch a window to a business in the 300 block of Southeast Jackson Street and break it. The man was allegedly intoxicated and it was clear that he was not trying to get into the building. The 41-year old suspect was cited for second- degree criminal mischief and was released.
Crews from the City of Roseburg Fire Department and Douglas County Fire District No 2 battled a house fire early this morning. The blaze was reported just before 4:00 a.m. and was on the hillside above the 700 block of Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard. The unoccupied structure was fully engulfed with flames being seen from a wide area. The fire was reported as being knocked down by around 4:30 a.m. A fire investigator and police officials were called for. Details expected later from fire officials.
A 46-year old man was jailed after a police chase on Monday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just after 4:15 p.m. the suspect was called in by several people as being disorderly in the 100 block of Molly Street in Glendale. A deputy spotted the man in...
A Roseburg man was jailed for fourth-degree assault by Roseburg Police Friday night. An RPD report said just after 9:00 p.m. a pair of people were arguing inside a vehicle in the 300 block of West Harvard Boulevard. The suspect allegedly punched the victim in the face, causing physical injury. The suspect refused to get out of the vehicle until the victim called 911.
After a shortened season in 2021, Music on the Half Shell is back to a full eight concert lineup for 2022 as the series celebrates its 30th anniversary. Tuesday organizer Clint Newell and the committee, unveiled this year’s lineup during a Facebook live-streamed presentation at the Nichols Band Shell in Stewart Park.
The Umpqua Chamber Orchestra and UCC Chamber Choir, under the direction of Dr. Jason Heald, will present a concert on Monday night May 31st. It will begin at 7:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church on Southeast Lane Avenue in downtown Roseburg. The performance will include selections by Mozart, Mendelssohn and...
A Roseburg woman was jailed for an alleged trespass incident early Sunday. A Roseburg Police report said at about 12:10 a.m. the 45-year old was reported to be sleeping in a bathroom in a business in the 300 block of West Harvard Avenue. The report said when the suspect was told she was under arrest, she allegedly pulled her arms underneath her body, grabbed onto her hair and refused commands to put her hands behind her back.
Two people have been jailed in a stolen vehicle case. A Roseburg Police report said Friday at about 7:00 p.m. officers responded to the report of a suspicious vehicle occupied by two people in the 600 block of Northeast Frontier Lane. The caller provided dispatch was the vehicle’s license plate, which returned as being stolen. When officers arrived, they identified the occupants as 34-year old Jared Hawkins and 24 year old Carmaleeta Hawkins.
A Roseburg woman was jailed after an alleged attempted robbery on Monday. A Roseburg Police report said just before 9:00 a.m. officers responded to the 700 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard after two victims reported that the suspect had tried to steal their vehicles and threatened to stab them in the process.
Comments / 0