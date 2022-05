COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies say a man is dead following a fatal shooting Monday night. Officers say they responded to the 7900 block of Richard Street in Columbia for reports of man who was unresponsive. When they got there, they found a man in the front yard who'd been shot. Deputies say they tried to revive the man but by the time EMS got there he died.

