ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, KY

Judge refuses to dismiss charges in CVG Airport arrest

By Craig Cheatham
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSWyq_0fkBGIzP00

On Thursday, a Boone County District judge refused to dismiss misdemeanor charges against a French citizen who was jailed for nearly a month after she ignored police orders to de-board a plane at CVG Airport .

On Feb. 24, airport police repeatedly told Fatoumata Camara, 34, she needed to get off the plane to clear up an issue with her boarding pass.

She stayed in her seat.

So, officers grabbed hold of her, arrested her and charged Camara with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and trespassing.

On Thursday, her public defender asked District Judge Jeff Smith to dismiss the charges.

Camara failed to appear Thursday at the hearing.

"I don't necessarily want to ask for a warrant at this point, but I don't know that she knows about the court date," Boone County Assistant County Attorney Jennifer Hatfield told Smith during the hearing. "I think I would like a continuance to see if we can figure out from someone what an address would be for her so we can at least try to send her a notice."

Smith scheduled a pre-trial hearing for Camara on June 23.

It appears no one involved in the case knows where to find her.

On March 24, Judge Smith involuntarily committed Camara to a state hospital for up to 60 days.

That order followed alleged incidents in the Boone County jail .

Jail staff said Camara had tried to hurt herself and, at times, refused to cooperate and communicate.

In court Thursday, Camara's public defender confirmed that she had been discharged from Eastern State Hospital.

The WCPO 9 I-Team first reported on Ms. Camara's plight on May 10.

Police body camera videos show Camara initially told police on the plane that she spoke French.

She appears to confirm that she understands English.

But the I-Team's review of the police videos shows Camara repeatedly misunderstood basic English words, phrases and concepts.

Despite that, a French interpreter was never provided for Camara even though she was a French citizen traveling with a French passport who said she spoke French.

Jail staff insisted they didn't know she preferred to speak French and was a French citizen.

Jail records identified her as a U.S. citizen.

Video of Camara in jail and court show she didn't use a French interpreter there.

"I was worried that the defendant didn't have proper assistance," French interpreter Seydina Diop said.

Diop, a longtime French interpreter in southwest Ohio, said he was concerned about Camara after watching the I-Team's initial story.

"I don't think she understood the legal part," Diop said.

Diop said airport police should have contacted a French interpreter immediately after Camara told officers she spoke French.

"That was a red flag for the officer to understand that this person was not very fluent in English, even though she said she can speak English," Diop said.

If Camara fails to appear for her next hearing, the judge could reschedule it again, dismiss the charges against her or issue a warrant for her arrest.

Comments / 7

Ruth Ann Ingram
5d ago

Something is terribly wrong with this scenario. French citizen,has a passport, not supplied with an interpreter. Did she understand what was happening? I cannot imagine being in a foreign country, not speaking the language, being arrested, being sent to a mental facility. I hope a French Consulate is on this.

Reply
7
Related
Times Gazette

Peebles man handed 9-month prison sentence

A Peebles man was sentenced to at least nine months in prison for breaking and entering last week in Highland County Common Pleas Court. Harold Cramer, 43, was sentenced on one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. He was given 53 days of jail-time credit. Court records state...
PEEBLES, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boone County, KY
State
Ohio State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Boone County, KY
Crime & Safety
Fox 19

Person ejected, flown to UC after Kenton County crash

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - One person was flown by medical helicopter from a crash in Independence Monday night. It happened around 9 p.m. on Taylor Mill Road. Three cars were involved. One of the cars flipped and came to a rest on its top. One person was ejected from...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Citizen#Airport Police#Judge Smith#Police Body Camera#Cvg Airport#French#De Board
WLWT 5

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office warns residents about phone scam

CINCINNATI — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is warning the community about a recurring scam where residents are being told they need to pay a fine for missing jury duty. According to officials, the scammers are identifying themselves as Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office employees. The sheriff’s office wants...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Driver ejected from van, flown to hospital after Dearborn County crash

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A single vehicle crash is under investigation after a 19-year-old was ejected from their vehicle late Sunday. Morgan Litmer, 19, of Aurora, Indiana, was flown from the crash scene on State Route 1 and Whitaker Lane to the hospital by UC Air Care around 11:45 p.m., the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office says.
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
Fox 19

Wanted rape suspect in Warren Co. located, arrested

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A man wanted for rape in Warren County, Ohio, was located and arrested in Boone County, Ky., Saturday. John B. Reynolds, 53, is accused of sexually assaulting three victims under the age of 15 over a period of several years. Warren County detectives announced Friday...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
eaglecountryonline.com

Air Care Responds to Late Night Crash on State Road 1

The crash took place Sunday night near Whitaker Lane. (Dearborn County, Ind.) – One person was injured in a single vehicle accident on State Road 1 Sunday night. Dearborn County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash at Whitaker Lane around 11:53 p.m. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Morgan...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
Fox 19

Middletown homeowner shares video of man peeping into house

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A homeowner on Middletown’s northside is warning other residents after a stranger was caught peeping into his home. Nicholas Rose says he filed a police report after getting the unexpected and unwelcomed visitor at his home around 3 p.m. on May 20. “I got a...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
wnewsj.com

CLINTON COUNTY MUNICIPAL COURT

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Detectives looking for Tri-State man wanted for rape

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Warren County detectives are searching for a man who is wanted for rape and gross sexual imposition. John B. Reynolds, 53, is accused of sexually assaulting three victims under the age of 15 over a period of several years. Sheriff Larry Sims says attempts...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy