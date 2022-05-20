ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Sisolak ends Declaration of Emergency

By Bronson Christian
 5 days ago
Thursday, Gov. Steve Sisolak signed a proclamation officially ending the Declaration of Emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Today, we are turning the page on the State of Emergency caused by COVID-19 and are laser focused on ensuring our recovery from the public health, fiscal and economy crisis serves the needs of Nevada’s families,” said Governor Steve Sisolak. “I am proud of the way we came together as the Battle Born State to respond to this virus and to protect lives and livelihoods. COVID-19 is still with us, and we can all still take steps to protect ourselves from the virus, but now is the time to end this State of Emergency.”

The signed proclamation takes effect at 12:01 a.m. on May 20.

READ: Proclamation ending Declaration of Emergency

Jack B
4d ago

Nope, I assume if he wins after election, yeah! time to abuse our rights. Vote the right person in midterm.

JIM P
4d ago

His daddy Newsom must have told him that it’s safe to go outside now!

AP_001147.9e16d20cced84e109d48b5b1f594574e.1421
4d ago

Even the lefties are seeing through you. Good job, keep that up! Show everyone your true colors. The public appreciates it.

