Dealers of coins and other collectible items drew collectors from far and wide to the Santa Maria Coin & Collectible Show held Saturday at the Elwin Mussell Senior Center. The show had a steady flow of visitors coming and going throughout the day, as collectors as well as the simply curious browsed among the many coins in display cases arrayed on tables and people who had old or unusual coins got them appraised free of charge.

SANTA MARIA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO