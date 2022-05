BPD Remembers: Today the men and women of the Boston Police Department remember Officer Donald A. Brown who was killed in the line of duty 48 years ago today. On Friday, May 24, 1974, Officer Donald Brown was shot and killed during a robbery at the American Legion Shopping Center at 630 American Legion Highway. Officer Brown was escorting a local store manager to a bank in the shopping center when they were confronted by four suspects. Officer Brown was shot as he attempted to draw his service revolver.

BOSTON, MA ・ 16 HOURS AGO