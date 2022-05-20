NEW JERSEY: He ALLEGEDLY SEXUALLY ASSAULTED A GIRL IN 2003 AND HAS FINALLY BEEN CAPTURED

PRESS RELEASE-STATEMENT FROM OCEAN COUNTY PROSECUTOR. In light of the tragic and senseless shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, there will be heightened law enforcement presence at all schools in Ocean County tomorrow, May 25, 2022. I have been in contact with Ocean County Chiefs of Police Association President/Lacey Township Police Chief Michael DiBella and Ocean County Sheriff Michael Mastronardy and all of our local police departments, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office will be present and visible at all of our schools throughout Ocean County tomorrow. The safety of our children, teachers and administrators is of paramount importance. We will remain vigilant against any threat to our schools.

10 HOURS AGO