NEW JERSEY: He ALLEGEDLY SEXUALLY ASSAULTED A GIRL IN 2003 AND HAS FINALLY BEEN CAPTURED
5 days ago
Mexico City, Mexico- The New Jersey State Police have located Juan Francisco Aguillon, 43, of Mexico, who has been on New Jersey State Police’s Most Wanted List for allegedly sexually assaulting a juvenile in 2003 and being on the run for nearly two...
We are closely monitoring the situation in Uvalde, Texas. Utilizing the New Jersey Regional Operations and Intelligence Center, we are in constant communication with our law enforcement partners within the state and throughout the region. At this time there are no specific threats known to New Jersey. As part of...
State Police and Partners Arrest 17 Fugitives, Including Individuals Wanted for Violent Crimes in Mercer County. The New Jersey State Police Fugitive Unit coordinated a two-day cooperative mobile deployment that led to five firearms recovered and the arrest of 17 fugitives in Mercer County. This deployment is part of a comprehensive initiative to reduce violent crime statewide.
PRESS RELEASE-STATEMENT FROM OCEAN COUNTY PROSECUTOR. In light of the tragic and senseless shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, there will be heightened law enforcement presence at all schools in Ocean County tomorrow, May 25, 2022. I have been in contact with Ocean County Chiefs of Police Association President/Lacey Township Police Chief Michael DiBella and Ocean County Sheriff Michael Mastronardy and all of our local police departments, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office will be present and visible at all of our schools throughout Ocean County tomorrow. The safety of our children, teachers and administrators is of paramount importance. We will remain vigilant against any threat to our schools.
Today, 14 children and one teacher at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas were killed, and others injured, in a mass shooting. Nothing about this is normal. We do not have to accept that we live in a country where children are shot just for going to school. My heart goes out to the families of the victims, and we must all do everything we can to end the epidemic of gun violence.
There will be an increased police presence at all township schools during arrival and dismissal the next few days. Officers will be maintaining high visibility throughout the day. Also, if you see anything that doesn’t look right, call police immediately! We’d rather find out it was nothing than having to...
In the wake of today’s unspeakable and unthinkable tragedy at a Texas elementary school, it is wholly understandable that members of our local community here in Monmouth County may be feeling somewhat ill at ease. But we are reaching out this evening with firm reassurances that proactive steps are currently being taken to ensure the safety and security of our students, teachers, and school personnel, countywide.
As fatal crashes continue to climb in New Jersey, Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and the Division of Highway Traffic Safety (HTS) today announced the start of New Jersey’s annual “Click it or Ticket” enforcement mobilization targeting drivers and passengers who don’t buckle up. This year, a record 145 law enforcement agencies have received HTS grants totaling more than $890,000 to help pay for enforcement initiatives during the two-week campaign.
The Manchester Township Police Department currently needs assistance in locating 28-year-old Sean Salisbury. Sean was last seen on 05/22/2022 at 2pm in the area of 40 Augusta Rd Whiting wearing a black/grey skull cap, grey jacket, and grey sweat pants. Sean is currently operating a black motorized bicycle. Sean is...
We’d like to thank the owner and manager of Texas Roadhouse on Route 9 for their gracious donation of lunch and dinner for our officers on Wednesday. This is Police Week, and they wanted to show their support to the department. We sincerely appreciate it. MP.
It is with the heaviest of hearts we inform you that the death toll from the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Texas has risen to 21, 19 children and 2 adults. We continue to mourn with our country and those directly impacted by this horrific tragedy.
Thank you to all law enforcement and first responders that responded to Long Branch’s call for mutual aid in reference to Saturday night’s large scale event which drew crowds of people to the area and unfortunately turned unruly as several fights broke out. This prompted a major police presence from state, county and local first responders to maintain public safety as they assisted with a subsequently imposed curfew by Long Branch City Officials.
Another sad day where our country must now mourn with the state of Texas over the tragic loss of life of 14 young innocent souls and one courageous teacher as well as the survivors and first responders who will be impacted by this tragedy for a very long time. We offer our prayers and condolences to all effected.
A social media flyer calling for a ‘pop-up party’ on Saturday resulted in thousands of people converging in Long Branch, creating a public safety emergency that resulted in a 9 p.m. curfew imposed by the city, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced. A large-scale gathering encouraged by...
Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin announced today that New Jersey is participating in a $19.2-million multistate settlement with Ford Motor Company that resolves claims the automaker falsely advertised the real-world fuel economy of its C-Max hybrid vehicles and the payload capacity of its Super Duty pickup trucks. New Jersey...
On Wednesday, May 25, 2022, we will be having another Coffee with a Cop event from 11 AM – 1 PM! This time, we will be having our event at the Wawa located at 1180 State Highway 70, Whiting, NJ 08759. Come on by to speak with members of...
If you own Corelle® dinnerware from before 2005, consider removing it from your kitchen cabinets due to concerns for high levels of Lead. Corelle® recommends using their pre-2005 dishes as “decorative pieces”. Discover which patterns contain Lead: http://ow.ly/kMkN50JeqMn.
Mayor John Pallone – Statement about Pop Up Beach Parties. We have learned today of future “pop up” beach parties that are being planned for later dates this Summer. This morning, we met with local agencies to put an end to these non-permitted “pop up” parties. Simply put, the crowding and capacity limits of these events lead to violent behavior and are a serious public safety concern for our community.
