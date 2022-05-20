ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunterdon County, NJ

NEW JERSEY: He ALLEGEDLY SEXUALLY ASSAULTED A GIRL IN 2003 AND HAS FINALLY BEEN CAPTURED

By OCSN925
ocscanner.news
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMexico City, Mexico- The New Jersey State Police have located Juan Francisco Aguillon, 43, of Mexico, who has been on New Jersey State Police’s Most Wanted List for allegedly sexually assaulting a juvenile in 2003 and being on the run for nearly two...

ocscanner.news

Comments / 0

Related
ocscanner.news

MERCER COUNTY: STATE POLICE AND PARTNERS ARREST 117 FUGITIVES

State Police and Partners Arrest 17 Fugitives, Including Individuals Wanted for Violent Crimes in Mercer County. The New Jersey State Police Fugitive Unit coordinated a two-day cooperative mobile deployment that led to five firearms recovered and the arrest of 17 fugitives in Mercer County. This deployment is part of a comprehensive initiative to reduce violent crime statewide.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: STRONG POLICE PRESENCE AT ALL SCHOOLS IN OCEAN COUNTY

PRESS RELEASE-STATEMENT FROM OCEAN COUNTY PROSECUTOR. In light of the tragic and senseless shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, there will be heightened law enforcement presence at all schools in Ocean County tomorrow, May 25, 2022. I have been in contact with Ocean County Chiefs of Police Association President/Lacey Township Police Chief Michael DiBella and Ocean County Sheriff Michael Mastronardy and all of our local police departments, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office will be present and visible at all of our schools throughout Ocean County tomorrow. The safety of our children, teachers and administrators is of paramount importance. We will remain vigilant against any threat to our schools.
ocscanner.news

NEW JERSEY: ATTORNEY GENERAL ISSUES THE FOLLOWING STATEMENT ON SCHOOL SAFETY

Today, 14 children and one teacher at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas were killed, and others injured, in a mass shooting. Nothing about this is normal. We do not have to accept that we live in a country where children are shot just for going to school. My heart goes out to the families of the victims, and we must all do everything we can to end the epidemic of gun violence.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Hunterdon County, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Hunterdon County, NJ
ocscanner.news

HOWELL: POLICE ISSUE UPDATE ON PROCEDURE FOR ADDED SCHOOL PROTECTION

There will be an increased police presence at all township schools during arrival and dismissal the next few days. Officers will be maintaining high visibility throughout the day. Also, if you see anything that doesn’t look right, call police immediately! We’d rather find out it was nothing than having to...
HOWELL, NJ
ocscanner.news

MONMOUTH COUNTY: PROSECUTORS OFFICE UPDATES PLANS FOR MONMOUTH COUNTY SCHOOLS IN LIGHT OF THE TRAGEDY IN TEXAS

In the wake of today’s unspeakable and unthinkable tragedy at a Texas elementary school, it is wholly understandable that members of our local community here in Monmouth County may be feeling somewhat ill at ease. But we are reaching out this evening with firm reassurances that proactive steps are currently being taken to ensure the safety and security of our students, teachers, and school personnel, countywide.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: 2022 “CLICK IT OR TICKET” SEAT BELT ENFORCEMENT CAMPAIGN IN NEW JERSEY

As fatal crashes continue to climb in New Jersey, Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and the Division of Highway Traffic Safety (HTS) today announced the start of New Jersey’s annual “Click it or Ticket” enforcement mobilization targeting drivers and passengers who don’t buckle up. This year, a record 145 law enforcement agencies have received HTS grants totaling more than $890,000 to help pay for enforcement initiatives during the two-week campaign.
ocscanner.news

MANCHESTER: MISSING 28 YEAR OLD MAN SEAN SALISBURY

The Manchester Township Police Department currently needs assistance in locating 28-year-old Sean Salisbury. Sean was last seen on 05/22/2022 at 2pm in the area of 40 Augusta Rd Whiting wearing a black/grey skull cap, grey jacket, and grey sweat pants. Sean is currently operating a black motorized bicycle. Sean is...
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juan Francisco
ocscanner.news

TEXAS: WE ARE SAD TO REPORT THE DEATH TOLL HAS RISEN

It is with the heaviest of hearts we inform you that the death toll from the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Texas has risen to 21, 19 children and 2 adults. We continue to mourn with our country and those directly impacted by this horrific tragedy.
TEXAS STATE
ocscanner.news

LONG BRANCH: SHERIFF GOLDMAN THANKS FIRST RESPONDERS FOR A JOB WELL DONE

Thank you to all law enforcement and first responders that responded to Long Branch’s call for mutual aid in reference to Saturday night’s large scale event which drew crowds of people to the area and unfortunately turned unruly as several fights broke out. This prompted a major police presence from state, county and local first responders to maintain public safety as they assisted with a subsequently imposed curfew by Long Branch City Officials.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extradition#Violent Crime#New Jersey State Police#Mexican
ocscanner.news

LONG BRANCH: SOCIAL MEDIA ‘POP-UP PARTY’ LEADS TO LONG BRANCH CURFEW

A social media flyer calling for a ‘pop-up party’ on Saturday resulted in thousands of people converging in Long Branch, creating a public safety emergency that resulted in a 9 p.m. curfew imposed by the city, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced. A large-scale gathering encouraged by...
LONG BRANCH, NJ
ocscanner.news

NEW JERSEY: WERE YOU MISLED BY FORD MOTOR COMPANY’S ADVERTISING OF IT’S C-MAX HYBRID AND PAYLOAD CAPACITY TRUCK — SETTLEMENT REACHED

Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin announced today that New Jersey is participating in a $19.2-million multistate settlement with Ford Motor Company that resolves claims the automaker falsely advertised the real-world fuel economy of its C-Max hybrid vehicles and the payload capacity of its Super Duty pickup trucks. New Jersey...
POLITICS
ocscanner.news

MANCHESTER: ENJOY A CUP OF COFFEE WITH A COP

On Wednesday, May 25, 2022, we will be having another Coffee with a Cop event from 11 AM – 1 PM! This time, we will be having our event at the Wawa located at 1180 State Highway 70, Whiting, NJ 08759. Come on by to speak with members of...
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Mexico City
ocscanner.news

LONG BRANCH: UPDATE FROM MAYOR — MORE PLANNED POP UP PARTIES?

Mayor John Pallone – Statement about Pop Up Beach Parties. We have learned today of future “pop up” beach parties that are being planned for later dates this Summer. This morning, we met with local agencies to put an end to these non-permitted “pop up” parties. Simply put, the crowding and capacity limits of these events lead to violent behavior and are a serious public safety concern for our community.
LONG BRANCH, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy