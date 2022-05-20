ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diamondbacks place C Jose Herrera on injured list

 5 days ago
Arizona Diamondbacks' Jose Herrera watches the flight of his two-run double against the Colorado Rockies in the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

CHICAGO (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks placed catcher Jose Herrera on the injured list Thursday without a designation, indicating a potential COVID-19 issue with the team.

The move with Herrera comes one day after left-hander Kyle Nelson and outfielder Cooper Hummel were placed on the IL without any injury designation. The team announced the same move for infielder Nick Ahmed on Monday.

With Herrera on the IL, catcher Grayson Greiner was promoted from Triple-A Reno before Thursday night’s series opener against the Chicago Cubs. The 29-year-old Greiner batted .236 with a homer and seven RBIs in 31 games for Detroit last year.

