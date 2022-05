METROPOLIS – The Metropolis Police Department released the following information on Monday, May 23, 2022. Metropolis Officers were called to a domestic disturbance report. Officers were informed by the victim that she was choked and pushed by Edward l. Smith, 62, Metropolis inside their residence. Smith was arrested and charged with Domestic Battery. He was lodged in the Massac County Detention Center.

METROPOLIS, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO