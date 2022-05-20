ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, MO

Class 2 District 6 Baseball Championship

By Christopher Burns
ktvo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article1. Putnam County defeats 3. Scotland County, 2-0. The pitchers combined for...

ktvo.com

Comments / 0

Related
ktvo.com

Bond set for local assistant coach, fitness instructor

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Bond has been set for assistant coach for Quincy Notre Dame (QND) who's accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old from Quincy. Jonathan Graff's bond was set at $100,000 on Monday when he made his first court appearance, according to online court records.
QUINCY, IL
ktvo.com

Joan Sorrell, 83 of Kirksville, MO., Travis-Noe Funeral Home

Joan Sorrell, 83 of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Monday, May 23, 2022 at her home. Joan was the daughter of Beulah and I. E. Markham. She was born April 2nd, 1939 in Kirksville. On September 2nd, 1959, she was united in marriage to T. W. Sorrell. She was preceded in...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Putnam County, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
County
Scotland County, MO
Putnam County, MO
Sports
ktvo.com

Judith Ann (Roop) Ballinger, 79, of Novinger, Mo., Travis-Noe Funeral Home

Judith Ann (Roop) Ballinger, 79, of Novinger, Missouri, passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones, at Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville. Judy was born August 25, 1942 the daughter of Gilbert and Nora (Sparks) Roop. Judith married Ora Ballinger in June of 1966, in Stahl, Missouri, and to this union three children were born.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
ktvo.com

Mother speaks about complaint against teacher at Ottumwa Christian School

OTTUMWA, Iowa — Last week, KTVO was made aware of some complaints over a preschooler's punishment at Ottumwa Christian School. The mother, Michaela Vice, said the teacher crossed a line. Vice filed a complaint with the Iowa Department of Human Services after hearing that the teacher’s aide at Ottumwa...
OTTUMWA, IA
kmaland.com

Lake of Three Fires is holiday recreation hotbed

(Bedford) -- Thousands of recreational enthusiasts are heading to KMAland's state parks this Memorial Day weekend. Lake of Three Fires State Park in Taylor County is included in the list of camping destinations. Longtime Park Ranger Doug Sleep tells KMA News camping spots are at a premium this coming weekend--if early reservation numbers are any indication.
TAYLOR COUNTY, IA
KMZU

Alexandria man arrested on original charges of vehicle tampering

SCOTLAND COUNTY, MO – An Alexandria man was captured in northeast Missouri for violation of probation in Camden County. Scotland County Sheriff’s Department said Daniel Smith, 47, was arrested May 20 on Adams street in Memphis, Missouri. Smith’s sentence had been suspended after pleading guilty to motor vehicle...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
muddyrivernews.com

Group looks to start new private school in Quincy

QUINCY — About 50 people attended an informational meeting Monday night to hear about a new private school being started in Quincy. A nine-member board led the presentation of the vision of The Ulmus Academy. The board is made up of parents with concerns about today’s educational system and the lack of input and control parents have at existing schools.
QUINCY, IL
ktvo.com

Olympic gold medalist Shawn Johnson East creates baby formula exchange website

Iowa native & Olympic gold medalist Shawn Johnson East & her husband created a new website to help parents exchange baby formula amidst a nationwide shortage. Johnson East, a native of West Des Moines, and her husband Andrew East posted to Instagram last week that they had trouble finding formula for their baby and got formula through a friend of a friend in Pittsburgh.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
ktvo.com

Van catches fire in Ottumwa

OTTUMWA, Iowa — A van was destroyed by fire in Ottumwa Monday. It happened around noon at Godfrey’s Ale House on Northgate Street. According to Godfrey’s owner, when he went to start the van, the engine caught on fire. He believes it was due to an issue...
OTTUMWA, IA
tspr.org

Milan man killed in Monmouth shooting; police pursuing suspects

Monmouth police are seeking information about a shooting Monday that killed a Milan man. Police responded to the 300 block of South Ninth Street around 7 p.m. Romel Gilliam, 26, of Milan, was found at the scene and transported to OSF Holy Family Medical in Monmouth, where he later died.
MONMOUTH, IL
KBUR

2 people flown from crash near Fairfield

Fairfield, IA- Two South Carolina residents were injured and flown from a weekend crash outside Fairfield. TV station KTVO reports that on Sunday at about 5:30 PM, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident at mile marker 213 on Highway 34. According to investigators, 44-year-old Timothy Bannister...
FAIRFIELD, IA
ktvo.com

2 flown from crash scene outside Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Iowa — Two out-of-state residents were badly hurt in a weekend crash outside Fairfield. Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Sunday, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash east on Highway 34 at mile marker 213. Investigators told KTVO Timothy Bannister, 44, of South Carolina, was driving an...
FAIRFIELD, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy