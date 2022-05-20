Class 2 District 6 Baseball Championship

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Bond has been set for assistant coach for Quincy Notre Dame (QND) who's accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old from Quincy. Jonathan Graff's bond was set at $100,000 on Monday when he made his first court appearance, according to online court records.
Joan Sorrell, 83 of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Monday, May 23, 2022 at her home. Joan was the daughter of Beulah and I. E. Markham. She was born April 2nd, 1939 in Kirksville. On September 2nd, 1959, she was united in marriage to T. W. Sorrell. She was preceded in...
Jennifer JoAnn (West) Miller, 46, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, May 21, 2022 at her home. She was born the daughter of Glenda Ann West on April 5, 1976 in Kirksville, Missouri. Jennifer is survived by her mother and step-father, Glenda and Marvin Flynn of Kirksville, MO; one...
Clayton L. Dillavou, 85 of Kirksville passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022 at his home. The son of Leland W. and Lucille (Miller) Dillavou, he was born January 15, 1937 in Freeborn, Minnesota. On January 13, 1963 in San Pedro, California he was united in marriage to Janet Hasty. Clayton...
Trenton Police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol conducted a Hazardous Moving Operation citywide on Monday, May 23, in Trenton. Information from Police Lieutenant Larry Smith indicates 20 vehicles were stopped for various traffic violations including 11 citations written and 20 warnings issued. The list of citations, according to Smith,...
A trial is rescheduled for a Moberly woman accused of murdering a Jefferson City man in Columbia. 30-year-old Angelica Benitez had been scheduled for a jury trial to begin today. But on Monday, a Boone County judge reset the trial for August 2. Benitez is charged with second-degree murder, armed...
Judith Ann (Roop) Ballinger, 79, of Novinger, Missouri, passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones, at Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville. Judy was born August 25, 1942 the daughter of Gilbert and Nora (Sparks) Roop. Judith married Ora Ballinger in June of 1966, in Stahl, Missouri, and to this union three children were born.
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Last week, KTVO was made aware of some complaints over a preschooler's punishment at Ottumwa Christian School. The mother, Michaela Vice, said the teacher crossed a line. Vice filed a complaint with the Iowa Department of Human Services after hearing that the teacher’s aide at Ottumwa...
(Bedford) -- Thousands of recreational enthusiasts are heading to KMAland's state parks this Memorial Day weekend. Lake of Three Fires State Park in Taylor County is included in the list of camping destinations. Longtime Park Ranger Doug Sleep tells KMA News camping spots are at a premium this coming weekend--if early reservation numbers are any indication.
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. and OTTUMWA, Iowa — Meteorologists aim to get weather alerts out to the public as quickly as possible. On March 5, 2022, several tornado warnings issued were delayed in being sent. One such warning, for the EF-4 twister that struck Winterset, Iowa, had a delay time of...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, MO – An Alexandria man was captured in northeast Missouri for violation of probation in Camden County. Scotland County Sheriff’s Department said Daniel Smith, 47, was arrested May 20 on Adams street in Memphis, Missouri. Smith’s sentence had been suspended after pleading guilty to motor vehicle...
QUINCY — About 50 people attended an informational meeting Monday night to hear about a new private school being started in Quincy. A nine-member board led the presentation of the vision of The Ulmus Academy. The board is made up of parents with concerns about today’s educational system and the lack of input and control parents have at existing schools.
Iowa native & Olympic gold medalist Shawn Johnson East & her husband created a new website to help parents exchange baby formula amidst a nationwide shortage. Johnson East, a native of West Des Moines, and her husband Andrew East posted to Instagram last week that they had trouble finding formula for their baby and got formula through a friend of a friend in Pittsburgh.
OTTUMWA, Iowa — A van was destroyed by fire in Ottumwa Monday. It happened around noon at Godfrey’s Ale House on Northgate Street. According to Godfrey’s owner, when he went to start the van, the engine caught on fire. He believes it was due to an issue...
Monmouth police are seeking information about a shooting Monday that killed a Milan man. Police responded to the 300 block of South Ninth Street around 7 p.m. Romel Gilliam, 26, of Milan, was found at the scene and transported to OSF Holy Family Medical in Monmouth, where he later died.
Fairfield, IA- Two South Carolina residents were injured and flown from a weekend crash outside Fairfield. TV station KTVO reports that on Sunday at about 5:30 PM, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident at mile marker 213 on Highway 34. According to investigators, 44-year-old Timothy Bannister...
FAIRFIELD, Iowa — Two out-of-state residents were badly hurt in a weekend crash outside Fairfield. Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Sunday, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash east on Highway 34 at mile marker 213. Investigators told KTVO Timothy Bannister, 44, of South Carolina, was driving an...
A Cameron resident was arrested by the Highway Patrol Monday morning for suspected possession of drugs. Twenty-five-year-old Kelsey Swinderman was taken onto a 24-hour hold to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department. Swinderman is accused of felony possession of controlled substances listed as a narcotic and cocaine; and misdemeanor possession...
I haven't seen a lot of places to stay that embrace pets with open arms. This one does. It's a pet-friendly tiny barn cabin that's located near Moberly, Missouri and it also happens to have a huge 100 inch projection screen. This is called O's Barn Cabin and it's located...
