Rome, NY

Quick start propels Black Knights over Red Devils on the diamond

Romesentinel.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rome Free Academy baseball team scored seven runs in the first two innings in an 11-3 win over visiting Vernon-Verona-Sherrill Wednesday in the Tri-Valley League. For the Black Knights, Jake Premo was 3-for-4 with a double and home run. He scored three times and drove in one. Marco Macri had...

romesentinel.com

Romesentinel.com

Miscues add up for Proctor in Section III Class AA playoff setback

UTICA — The Thomas R. Proctor High School baseball team had its share of opportunities Tuesday. The bad news for the Raiders is that the team didn’t fully take advantage of having the bases loaded in the third and fifth innings in a Section III Class AA quarterfinal game. There were also struggles in the final two innings.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Notre Dame advances in Section III Class C softball playoffs

The Utica Notre Dame softball team got a 5-1 road win over Adirondack to advance to the second round of the Section III Class C playoffs. The Jugglers scored two in the fifth to break a scoreless tie. Maggie Trinkaus smacked an RBI double and Sam Paparella followed with an RBI single. In the next inning, Notre Dame’s Bella Roberts led off with a single and Ella Trinkaus followed with a single as well. Ava Hayes hit a two-run double to make it 4-0. The Jugglers added an insurance run in the seventh when Paparella scored on a sacrifice fly.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Westmo, Whitesboro, Proctor, RFA, HP, Canastota, Oriskany, NY Mills, Adirondack, Lowville

Two undefeated local teams — Class A Whitesboro and Class C Westmoreland — earned top seeds for the Section III baseball postseason. In Class AA, the quarterfinals are at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the higher seed. Rome Free Academy (6-11), the eight seed, plays at top seed Cicero-North Syracuse (17-2). Four seed Utica Proctor (11-6) hosts five seed Fayetteville-Manlius. Two seed West Genesee (13-6) hosts seven seed Syracuse (7-11). Third seed Baldwinsville (11-7) hosts six seed Liverpool (7-13).
LOWVILLE, NY
Romesentinel.com

Camden alum, Utica Univ. freshman Mix headed to Nationals

Utica University freshman and Camden alum Mackenzie Mix has qualified for the NCAA Division III Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championship meet in the 400-meter dash. Mix is seeded 25th in the nation in the 400-meter with a time of 56.76 seconds, which also broke a Utica University school record that had been held by Anastasia Bowden for the past eight years.
CAMDEN, NY
Romesentinel.com

John W. (Jack) Dimbleby

John W. Dimbleby, 83, of Whitesboro, died unexpectedly May 20, 2022, at Faxton-St. Luke’s Healthcare, with his family at his side. Jack was born, January 24, 1939, in Utica, the son of James W. and Lottie May Owens Dimbleby. He was a graduate of Whitesboro High School, class of 1956. While in school, Jack and several friends founded a successful dance band, The Musical Demons. He continued his education at Utica College of Syracuse University, where he earned a Bachelor’s degree. While attending Utica College, Mr. Dimbleby also completed the requirements to become a licensed funeral director. He began his career alongside his father at the J. W. Dimbleby Funeral Home, Whitesboro, and over the years acquired additional funeral homes. He and his lifelong friend, Tom Groves, purchased the Eldridge-Groves Funeral Home, Old Forge; later, he purchased the Wilcox Funeral Home, West Winfield, and the George W. Koerner Funeral Home, Holland Patent, (all now known as Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc.) and most recently the Smith Funeral Home in Sauquoit. He was proud to have his son and grandson follow him in the business.
WHITESBORO, NY
Romesentinel.com

Bonnie L. Britt

CLINTON/WHITESBORO — Bonnie L. Britt, 73, of Clinton and formerly of Whitesboro, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family on Monday, January 17, 2022, at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Utica. A Memorial service and celebration of Bonnie’s life will be held on Sunday, May...
CLINTON, NY
Romesentinel.com

New boathouse dedicated in south Rome

ROME — They began with one boat and nearly four decades later, Hamilton College’s nationally-recognized varsity rowing program now has a place to call its own right at Bellamy Harbor Park in Rome. The Jason P. Andris Boathouse, located on the Erie Canal, was dedicated on May 14...
ROME, NY
#Raiders#Diamonds#Rome Free Academy#Vernon Verona Sherrill#The Tri Valley League#The Black Knights#The Red Devils#Rfa#Vvs#Utica Proctor#Tvl#The Blue Devils
Romesentinel.com

Robert C. Armstrong

Robert C. Armstrong, 88, formerly of Whitesboro and Brantingham, passed away at his home on May 22, 2022. He was born on March 24, 1934, in Westmoreland, a son of the late Albert A. and Helen (Kistner) Armstrong, and graduated from Westmoreland High School. Bob was united in marriage to Sandra Jilson on September 11, 1954, at Lady of the Rosary Church. Bob worked at Hamilton College for many years. Bob was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Glenfield and the Church of Annunciation in Clark Mills and their Holy Name Society. Bob had a passion for flying. He built and piloted his own RC and full-size single engine airplanes. He enjoyed restoring antique airplanes as well. He was a member of the Mohawk Valley Firebirds Radio Control Plane Club and EAA Experimental Aircraft Association.
WESTMORELAND, NY
Romesentinel.com

Funeral notices — May 24, 2022

ANDINO-PEREZ — Luis “Tibu” Andino-Perez, 81, of Utica, on May 20, 2022. No services. Calling hours 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday at Eannace Funeral Home, 932 South St. Utica. ARMSTRONG — Robert C. Armstrong, 88, formerly of Whitesboro and Brantingham, on May 22, 2022. Services 10 a.m. Friday...
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Ownership, family, Utica – three pillars of Griffin’s Pub

UTICA — Over half a century ago, Anthony Griffin opened a bar on Columbia Street in Utica called Griff’s. His son, Michael, helped out at what he remembers as “mostly a bar,” where he manned two deep fryers to serve “bar food for the football crowd.” That’s where it began.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

State police report recent arrests

The New York State Police announced the following recent arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Malcolm J. Walker, 32, of Rome, was charged in Rome on Marcy 16 with second-degree assault. • Emma M. Armitage, 21, of Richmondville, Schoharie County, was charged in Cold Brook on May 18...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Williams to run in NY-22

AUBURN — Brandon Williams, a Republican, has announced he will continue to his grassroots campaign for the state’s 22nd Congressional District. Williams began his campaign in February, centered on Onondaga County. In just a few weeks of entering the race, Williams said he established an organization of volunteers,...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Romesentinel.com

Pair rescued after canoe capsizes on West Canada Creek

RUSSIA — Two adult males escaped without injury after their canoe capsized on the West Canada Creek in Herkimer County Monday afternoon, according to fire officials. Barneveld Fire Chief Kevin Kalk said the pair were canoeing down West Canada Creek sometime around 1 p.m. when their canoe flipped on the choppy water. Kalk said the pair were able to reach safety on their own, but they were a bit trapped in the wilderness.
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
Romesentinel.com

Local scholar inducted into honor society

Gage Kilborne, of New Hartford inducted into national communications honor society at Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Conn. Kilborne was inducted into Quinnipiac’s chapter of Lambda Pi Eta, the National Communication Association’s official honor society, during a recent. ceremony.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Romesentinel.com

Dianne L. (Yager) Stern

Dianne L. (Yager) Stern, age 70, of Blossvale, went to heaven to be with her husband Larry, and mother Kathleen on May 21, 2022, with her loving family by her side at the Abraham House of Rome. She was born on January 21, 1952, in Rome to the late Kathleen...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Mattacola earns CFP designation

UTICA — Strategic Financial Services, Inc., an independent, Central New York-based wealth management firm, has announced Gregory Mattacola, Esq., has achieved his CFP designation from the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. This designation is awarded to individuals who successfully complete the CFP Board’s educational curriculum and then...
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Colgate University holds 201st commencement

HAMILTON — Nearly 700 students graduated during Colgate University's 201st Commencement Ceremony on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at the Sanford Field House. Hundreds more friends and family members watched on in person and via live-stream. "We are here today...for the purpose of recognizing your achievements (and) celebrating your triumphs,"...
HAMILTON, NY
Romesentinel.com

Police locate girl missing from New Hartford

NEW HARTFORD — A 14-year-old girl reported missing out of New Hartford last week has been found safe and sound, according to the New Hartford Police Department. Police said Brooke Jobson was reported missing on May 16 after walking out on her family at a restaurant in New Hartford. Police said Jobson was then found safe on Friday in Watertown.
NEW HARTFORD, NY

