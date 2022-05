It's the talk of Santa Barbara: What has become of the hideaway on the hill?. Set high above 1,000 feet of coastline, Bellosguardo (Italian for "beautiful lookout") was purchased by copper magnate, Senator William Clark, in 1923. He died two years later. The Italianate home on the 23-acre property was...

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO