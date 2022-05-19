ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villanueva, NM

LA Archdiocese: New Villanueva political ad was shot in church without permission

CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Archdiocese also added it does...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque church major force behind wildfire donations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque Church worked together to get a massive donation up to Mora as the Calf Canyon-Hermit’s Peak Fire continues to burn. “When the fire first started, we initially just started filling pickup trucks up with supplies,” said Pastor Jason Dickenson. Since the fire began, Harvest Church and Pastor Dickenson knew they […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Report: Albuquerque ranked #129th best place to live

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Tuesday, U.S. News and World Report released their rankings for the Best Places to Live in the United States in 2022-2023. At the top of the list were Huntsville, AL, Colorado Springs, CO, Green Bay, WI, Boulder, CO, and San Jose, CA rounding out the top five. But did anywhere in New Mexico make the list?
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
kunm.org

As northern New Mexico burns, fears grow for its distinctive culture

The little town of Mora, nestled in a green river valley between forested mountains, is usually a serene place. But with the area hit hard by the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak fire, the high school has become a distribution center where local volunteers give out donated food, water and animal feed.
MORA, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Villanueva, NM
kunm.org

MON: Cooler weather helps firefighters battling New Mexico blaze, + More

Cooler weather helps firefighters battling New Mexico blaze - Associated Press. Firefighters in New Mexico who are battling the nation's largest active wildfire said Monday that cooler weather helped them prevent the blaze from growing as nearly 3,000 firefighters worked to strengthen and increase their firebreaks. Authorities also took stock...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Celebrate New Mexico: On the Sky Railway to Lamy

LAMY, N.M. — In this Celebrate New Mexico story, Todd Kurtz shows us the newest attraction in central New Mexico, the Sky Railway running from Santa Fe to Lamy. The 141-year-old rail line is helping revive the train depot. Money is also being invested into the historic restaurant in Lamy, the Legal Tender Saloon.
ladailypost.com

New Mexico Leaders Meet Taipei Officials In Albuquerque

Front row from left, Rep. Joy Garratt, Deputy Director David Chen, Rep. Patricia Roybal Caballero and Rep. Debra Sariñana. Back row from left, Sen. Linda Lopez, Sen. Bill Tallman, Officer Jack Jheng, Secretary Alicia J. Keyes, Sen. Harold Pope, Rep. Christine Trujillo, Secretary Debra Garcia y Griego, Commissioner Charlene Pyskoty and Commissioner Walt Benson. Courtesy photo.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Motorcycle ride honoring military comes through New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Motorcyclists riding across New Mexico made their way through New Mexico Saturday. The motorcycle ride, which as not been held for two years because of the pandemic, honors military personnel who have died and those missing in action. Starting in Albuquerque, travelers made the 293 mile ride to Amarillo, Texas. Santa Fe […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Political Ad
travelawaits.com

6 Amazing Restaurants To Get A True Taste Of Santa Fe

I expected to love the art, architecture, and history of Santa Fe, and I certainly did. But I wasn’t sure how much I’d like the food. I had only visited once before, when I was in college, and my memories of the food were mixed. When I returned...
SANTA FE, NM
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Pizza In Santa Fe, New Mexico?

Pizza is one of life's joys, and every city and town has their own unique take on pizza. Santa Fe, New Mexico is a beautiful place situated in one of the busiest sections of the United States. That means there are many unique cuisines and travelers that come through here. You might not think of Santa Fe as a pizza place by any means, but there are quite a few unique spots. The great thing about the pizza places I visited here is that there was a unique Tuscan flare to the food.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Unlikely survivors found at El Porvenir Campgrounds

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico man living on the El Porvenir Campgrounds is sharing the aftermath of what’s left after the Calf Canyon-Hermit’s Peak Fire blazed through the grounds. People are returning home to see what’s left of their property, despite the fire still burning in northern New Mexico. At the El Porvenir Campgrounds […]
POLITICS
KRQE News 13

APD discover body, evidence of violent crime at Central apartment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a homicide in the area of Central and Eubank Sunday morning. They say officers responded around 6:30 a.m. to the Four Hills Studios at 12901 Central Ave. NE to reports of an unresponsive person inside one of the apartments. Officials say police entered the apartment and found a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
KOAT 7

Commitment 2022: Republican Gubernatorial Debate

KOAT, the Albuquerque Journal, and 96.3 News Radio KKOB hosted a debate among the Republican candidates running for New Mexico Governor in the state's primary election. The candidates faced each other via zoom video conference. Candidates were asked questions by a debate panel with representatives of KOAT, the Albuquerque Journal and News Radio KKOB.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
US News and World Report

No Arrests Made Yet in Fatal Shooting of Albuquerque Woman

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police still are investigating a shooting at a gas station in March that left an Albuquerque woman dead. They said a man and three teenagers are suspects in the case, but no arrests have been made yet. Two of the suspects were going to a...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Deputies investigate human remains found in southwest Albuquerque

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — Deputies with the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office are investigating after human remains were found near I-25 and Bobby Foster Road. The sheriff's office says they were called to the 5500 block of Los Picaros on Monday morning. Deputies were told that human remains were discovered in the area.
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico May 20 – May 27

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from May 20 – May 27 around New Mexico. Albuquerque Events May 20 – Family Picnic Night at the Botanic Garden – Spend an evening with the family surrounded by floral landscapes. Start the summer season with food, fun, and live music. Event-goers can see local bands like […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

AG Balderas: Two Home Depot Shoplifters Indicted

ALBUQUERQUE — New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas announced indictments Friday for organized retail crime (ORC) defendants Michael Arnold and Jayden Wheeler. Beginning in December 2021, Arnold and Wheeler brazenly shoplifted nearly $10,000 in hardware, including chainsaws and drill sets, from an Albuquerque westside Home Depot in four separate incidents.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy