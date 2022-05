Sushi Jiro has opened in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn and one of the more interesting dishes on the menu is called The Spaceship. It is a mixed raw fish (in this case two types of tuna and salmon), and three special sauces served atop a crispy wrap. While it is a little messy to maneuver, overall it’s a pretty good dish. The restaurant is also offering a lengthy list of rolls, including specialty and vegetarian varieties, sushi & sashimi, along with udon and Japanese Teishoku sets.

