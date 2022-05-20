Holyoke Mall announces Alex Baby & Toys opening

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Mall announced Thursday evening that Alex Baby & Toys is under construction and will be opening this June on the lower level near Macy’s.

According to the news release sent to 22News by the Holyoke Mall, Alex Baby & Toys is a new baby and toy store concept from FYE carrying brands such as LEGO, Fisher-Price, Melissa & Doug, Star Wars, Masters of the Universe, and more! Their merchandise will include a variety of toys, books, sporting goods, maternity items, and products for baby’s nursery and bath, as well as apparel for baby.

“Holyoke Mall is thrilled to welcome the second location in the country for Alex Baby & Toys to the shopping center,” shared Lynn Gray, General Manager for Holyoke Mall. “This addition will fill a category void and provide both fun and essential products for families.”

Alex Baby & Toys is still hiring for the Holyoke location where it will hire 25 people. Those interested in applying can visit their listing by clicking here.

