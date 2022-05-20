Tech's McCullar commits to KU

ARLINGTON, Texas (KCBD) - The 2nd-seeded Red Raiders knocked off 7th-seed Kansas State 5-3 Wednesday afternoon at the Big 12 Baseball Championship at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Texas Tech scored 3 runs in the second to take the early lead, including an RBI single from Parker Kelly. Dillon Carter...
This past weekend I took a long look at the Big 12 schedule, just to get an idea as to how the other teams will play out their 9 teams and how that compares to Texas Tech. Without further adieu, here are some of my observations and would love for you to add your own.
Omaha Biliew, a 6-foot-8, 210-pound senior-to-be forward from Link Year Academy in Branson, Missouri, has narrowed his list of prospective colleges to three: Kansas, Iowa State and Oregon. He recently made the announcement via a graphic on On3.com writer Joe Tipton’s Twitter account. Biliew, the No. 9-ranked prospect in...
Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self told the Dallas Morning News there’s no hard feelings against Texas and Oklahoma, schools that last July announced plans to leave the Big 12 Conference after the 2024-25 school year. “That’s kind of worn off, to be honest with you. There’s absolutely...
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas State High School Track Meet for all classes is coming up Friday at Wichita State University’s Cessna Stadium. But one of the state’s best relay teams won’t be competing. When Derby High School Head Track and Field Coach Cedrick Shell was...
Body Northern Oklahoma College Tonkawa Men’s Basketball Coach Brad Witherspoon is leaving NOC for the head coaching position at Dodge City Community College in Dodge City, Kansas. Witherspoon led the Mavs to a 21-8 record and the Region 2 Regular Season Championship in his only season at NOC. “I...
KANSAS (KSNT) – Gasoline prices, on average, continued to soar past the $4.50 per gallon mark over the last week and into Monday. Diesel, at $5.55 per gallon, has cooled off by two cents from its record high set on May 18, according to AAA. Experts note that while crude oil prices are down from […]
But when the Great Spaghetti Monster finally does bring life giving liquid from the sky, Lubbock turns into a slightly less hellish version of Oregon, which means it's the absolute WORST PLACE ON EARTH. To slightly misquote Tom Jones: "In Lubbock, It's not unusual to flood most everywhere..." I can't...
Lubbock knows how to do BBQ. It's something we all know and love. Well, some good news for y'all just got a whole lot better. Rejino Barbeque just announced it will be opening up a spot right here in the Hub City so we don't have to drive all the way out to Olton to try their delicious food.
The coronavirus pandemic sure has changed the way a lot of work and even think about working. People grew accustomed to working from home, and across the United States we're still seeing some places struggling to lure workers back into the workplace. The trend of working from home was already there, but the pandemic accelerated and normalized it.
Every time severe weather is mentioned, most people immediately think about tornados or at least the chance that tornados could happen. And once people in Lubbock, or really anywhere in the region start seeing storm chasers, the anxiety gets turned up a bit. Earlier on Monday, a post on Facebook...
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. 14-year-old dead after struck by car near 50th and Ave. S. Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle near 50th and Frankford early Saturday morning. First baby formula shipment arrives in the U.S. from Europe. 78,000 pounds of formula will not be put...
The man accused of calling in a bomb threat to a Columbia daycare last week remained Tuesday in custody in Kansas, though he has now been ordered to return to Boone County to be tried.
The post Columbia bomb threat suspect remains in Kansas; extradition ordered appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
48-year-old Abraham Herrera dead after a rollover crash in Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)Nationwide Report. Officials identified 48-year-old Abraham Herrera as the man who lost his life following a rollover crash Tuesday evening in Lubbock. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle accident took place on Highway 84 at about 6:29 PM [...]
Ding-dong ditching, especially so soon after someone in Lubbock got shot answering their door early in the morning, seems like a really, really stupid idea. Back on Thursday, May 12th, a poor Lubbock homeowner was shot after they answered the door at 3 a.m. The doorbell rang 3 times, and when the victim answered, a man wearing a ski mask jumped out from around the corner and shot them. You could even see it on the doorbell camera.
Comments / 0