ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Tech's McCullar commits to KU

By Dave Grant
KAKE TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas Tech basketball star Kevin McCullar has committed to play for Big 12 rival Kansas...

www.kake.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox34.com

WATCH: Texas Tech wins Big 12 Baseball Championship opener

ARLINGTON, Texas (KCBD) - The 2nd-seeded Red Raiders knocked off 7th-seed Kansas State 5-3 Wednesday afternoon at the Big 12 Baseball Championship at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Texas Tech scored 3 runs in the second to take the early lead, including an RBI single from Parker Kelly. Dillon Carter...
ARLINGTON, TX
stakingtheplains.com

Texas Tech Football: Big 12 Schedule Observations

This past weekend I took a long look at the Big 12 schedule, just to get an idea as to how the other teams will play out their 9 teams and how that compares to Texas Tech. Without further adieu, here are some of my observations and would love for you to add your own.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Lubbock, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Basketball
Lubbock, TX
College Sports
Lubbock, TX
College Basketball
Lawrence, KS
Basketball
City
Lubbock, TX
City
Lawrence, KS
Lubbock, TX
Sports
Lawrence, KS
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Lawrence, KS
College Basketball
Local
Texas College Basketball
Local
Texas Basketball
Local
Kansas College Basketball
City
Star, TX
Lawrence, KS
College Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Texas Tech#Ku#The Nba Draft#The Red Raiders
Ponca City News

Witherspoon accepts Dodge City basketball post

Body Northern Oklahoma College Tonkawa Men’s Basketball Coach Brad Witherspoon is leaving NOC for the head coaching position at Dodge City Community College in Dodge City, Kansas. Witherspoon led the Mavs to a 21-8 record and the Region 2 Regular Season Championship in his only season at NOC. “I...
DODGE CITY, KS
KSNT News

How gas prices have changed in Kansas in the last week

KANSAS (KSNT) – Gasoline prices, on average, continued to soar past the $4.50 per gallon mark over the last week and into Monday. Diesel, at $5.55 per gallon, has cooled off by two cents from its record high set on May 18, according to AAA. Experts note that while crude oil prices are down from […]
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
FMX 94.5

Are Four-Day Weeks Coming to Lubbock Offices and Schools?

The coronavirus pandemic sure has changed the way a lot of work and even think about working. People grew accustomed to working from home, and across the United States we're still seeing some places struggling to lure workers back into the workplace. The trend of working from home was already there, but the pandemic accelerated and normalized it.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Daybreak Today Monday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. 14-year-old dead after struck by car near 50th and Ave. S. Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle near 50th and Frankford early Saturday morning. First baby formula shipment arrives in the U.S. from Europe. 78,000 pounds of formula will not be put...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Don’t Go Ding-Dong Ditching In Lubbock If You Don’t Want To Get Shot

Ding-dong ditching, especially so soon after someone in Lubbock got shot answering their door early in the morning, seems like a really, really stupid idea. Back on Thursday, May 12th, a poor Lubbock homeowner was shot after they answered the door at 3 a.m. The doorbell rang 3 times, and when the victim answered, a man wearing a ski mask jumped out from around the corner and shot them. You could even see it on the doorbell camera.
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy