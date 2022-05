The New York Mets reportedly feel confident that ace Jacob deGrom will be able to return at some point in June. The New York Mets have had a great start to the season, but they have dealt with some serious injuries to their starting rotation. The first big domino to fall was ace Jacob deGrom, who suffered a stress reaction to his right scapula that would sideline him for a significant chunk of time. Yet, the Mets feel confident that he could return rather soon.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO