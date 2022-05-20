ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Here's Who The Public Is Taking In Game 2

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
 5 days ago

According to DratKings Sportsbook, there are more moneyline bets on the Boston Celtics than the Miami Heat for Game 2.

The Miami Heat are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday evening, and for the game the public appears to be taking the road team to win.

According to DratKings Sportsbook, only 47% of the moneyline bets are on the Heat to win the game.

As DraftKings notes, the Heat have won all ten of their last games at home in Miami, so clearly the public is very confident in the Celtics to rebound after losing Game 1 of the series on the road on Tuesday evening.

Games 3 and 4 will be played back at home in Boston, so the Celtics will want to avoid falling into an 0-2 hole int he series.

The two teams faced off in the 2020 Eastern Conference Finals, and the Heat won that series to advance to the NBA Finals in the NBA's bubble in Orlando, Florida.

The Heat ended up losing to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals.

