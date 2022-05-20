ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Celtics And Heat's Starting Lineups For Game 2

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LrEAf_0fkB7WoP00

The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat have announced their starting lineups for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat will be back in action on Thursday evening in Florida for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals, and for the game the two teams have announced their starting lineups.

The Heat won the first game of the series on Tuesday night in Florida by a score of 118-107.

The Celtics had a lead at the end of the first quarter, and going into halftime.

However, the Heat erupted in the third quarter, and won the period by a score of 39-14.

The Celtics never recovery, and the Heat went on to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Games 3 and 4 will be played back in Boston, so the Celtics will want to win on Thursday to avoid going into an 0-2 hole headed back home.

In the second-round of the playoffs, the Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks in seven games, while the Heat knocked off the Philadelphia 76ers in six games.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ends their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
fadeawayworld.net

Luka Doncic Gets Mad At Stephen Curry And The Warriors For Taunting After Made No-Look Three

The Dallas Mavericks had yet another tough night against the Golden State Warriors. The Mavericks were finally playing in the American Airlines Center at home where they have been 5-1 in the playoffs but came out with a cold start. However, the Mavericks found a way to be competitive before Stephen Curry started shooting the Warriors into a double-digit lead.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
Florida Basketball
Boston, MA
Sports
Miami, FL
Sports
City
Florida, MA
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Steve Kerr harshly criticizes Stephen Curry in win vs. Mavs

The Golden State Warriors are on the verge of booking a return trip to the NBA Finals, which is a testament to the dominance of this team with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green at the core. But Steve Kerr’s role in the team’s success can’t be overlooked, and in one moment during the final stretch of the Warriors’ 109-100 win in Game 3 over the Dallas Mavericks, he showed who’s really in charge by blasting his team’s best player for a defensive lapse that led to a Luka Doncic triple.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Skip Bayless Wife's Appearance

The wife of Fox Sports personality Skip Bayless appeared on his podcast this week. Ernestine Bayless, the wife of the hot-take artist, appeared on Bayless' show to go over a number of topics, including LeBron James. While Skip is not a fan of LeBron, his wife very much adores him....
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry On The Vendor Who Tripped Him During The Game: "If You Order A Drink, Just Wait Until Halftime. I Don't Know Why They Needed To Deliver It Right Then. Thankfully I Was Alright."

After struggling for the last two seasons, the Golden State Warriors are once again proving why they are one of the best teams in the league. They are currently facing the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals and have played well right out of the gate. The Dubs have...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Finals#The Boston Celtics#The Milwaukee Bucks
The Spun

Look: Stephen A. Smith Made Embarrassing Mistake Last Night

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith went viral on Monday night due to his postgame comments about the Heat. Smith put the Heat's starting lineup on blast for scoring just 18 combined points in Game 4 against the Celtics. While doing so though, he made a noticeable mistake. "In the end, five...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Ja Morant Agrees With A Fan On Twitter Who Suggested That A Healthy Grizzlies Team Would've Won The Championship

The Memphis Grizzlies took the next step this season, along with their young star, Ja Morant. Morant won the Most Improved Player award after the giant step he took into superstardom during the regular season. Memphis finished 2nd in the Western Conference in terms of record and won a series against the Minnesota Timberwolves too, before succumbing to the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Semifinals.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
The Spun

Former NBA Star Reveals He Will Never Coach Again

Pistons legend Bill Laimbeer isn't completely ruling out a future in basketball, but the former Las Vegas Aces coach knows his days on the sideline are over. Speaking to media members Saturday, Laimbeer was very candid about his coaching career going forward. I'm not ever going to coach again. I...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Gilbert Arenas Doubts Shaquille O'Neal Can Coach Lakers Due To His Work Ethic: "This Is Not A Knock Against Him Because He Was Great, But He Was Gifted Great."

Nowadays, Shaquille O'Neal has established himself as one of the better NBA analysts. Fans love to see Shaq's unique takes and hilarious moments on the 'Inside The NBA' show each day. While Shaq might be this lovable former player now, during his playing days, he was a nightmare for his...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Breaking: Heat Announce Jimmy Butler's Game 4 Status

Jimmy Butler put a scare into Heat fans when it was announced he wouldn't return to Game 3's second half action with knee inflammation. Now, his status for Game 4 remains in the air. Per Yahoo's Chris Haynes, "Miami Heat say Jimmy Butler (knee) and Tyler Herro (groin) are questionable...
MIAMI, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 76ers willing to trade key player this offseason

The Philadelphia 76ers still have not gone past the second round in over two decades, and it may be one particular player taking the fall this time around. Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice reported on Monday that 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle is not untouchable and that the team would entertain the idea of trading him this offseason. Neubeck adds that 76ers would not just dump Thybulle for salary-saving purposes however.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fadeawayworld.net

Jason Kidd Believes The Dallas Mavericks Have Just Started Their Road Of Contention After Falling 3-0 To Warriors: "This Is Just The Beginning Of The Journey... All Of You Guys Were Supposed To Be On Vacation."

The Dallas Mavericks have not had a good time in the Western Conference Finals. After a stunning series win over the Phoenix Suns, where the Mavericks came back from 2-0 down to upset the league leaders, many expected them to continue that momentum into the WCF. However, the team just lost Game 3 and is facing a deficit that has never been overcome in NBA history.
DALLAS, TX
fadeawayworld.net

CJ McCollum Says Patrick Beverley's Comments About Chris Paul Felt Personal: "His Stats Were Still Better Than Pat Bev's Stats... So, I Think That Kind Of Painted The Picture As To Why Is He Going At Him Like That."

The Phoenix Suns imploded unbelievably against the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Semifinals, with Chris Paul having some really bad games during the series. CP3 earned a lot of criticism for his poor performances from fans as well as the media, and perhaps no one went in on him as hard as Patrick Beverley, who was analyzing Game 7 on ESPN.
PHOENIX, AZ
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy