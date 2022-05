NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Local parents react to the deadly shooting in Uvalde, Texas. News4 was at a town hall this afternoon at the MNPS Board Room when many parents learned of the tragedy. News4 spoke with one mom who is running for a school board seat. She has a child in the third grade and can’t wrap her mind around the idea of something like this happening to her son or any of his friends.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 8 HOURS AGO