ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Eric Bieniemy, Byron Leftwich among those to attend NFL's first accelerator program

By Connor Grott
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rSRhR_0fkB3kMX00

May 19 (UPI) -- More than 60 minority head coach and general manager candidates, including Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, are slated to attend the inaugural Coach and Front Office Accelerator program next week in Atlanta.

Each NFL club nominated at least one candidate to attend the two-day program, which is scheduled to take place Monday and Tuesday at the NFL spring meetings.

There also will be two women who will attend the event: the Denver Broncos' Kelly Kleine, the executive director of football operations/special adviser to the general manager, and Jacqueline Davidson, the Jacksonville Jaguars' director of football research.

The program will provide senior women and minority coach and GM prospects with leadership development sessions with football operations experts and facilitators, as well as time spent interacting directly with team owners.

The NFL said the program's purpose is to construct a diverse hiring pipeline for future head coach and front office positions throughout the league.

"The NFL is committed to diversity and inclusion, and this program is the latest in a series of steps designed to improve our hiring practices and create opportunities for advancement," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement Thursday.

"The program helps ensure that clubs receive exposure to high-performing, up-and-coming NFL talent and candidates get a chance to learn the business on a working level from team owners and executives."

To avoid tampering violations, guidelines will be in place for the networking sessions -- with no job interviewing or hiring allowed.

The NFL's latest move to address inequity in its hiring practices for head coach and general manager positions comes amid a lawsuit filed by current Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Brian Flores.

In February, Flores sued the NFL and three teams, including the Miami Dolphins, for alleged discrimination during his interview processes and his firing in Miami. Two other coaches, Steve Wilks and Ray Horton, have since added their names to the lawsuit.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Richard Sherman Names Best Wide Receiver He Ever Faced

Richard Sherman has lined up against the NFL's premier wide receivers throughout his 11-season career. One stands out as perhaps the toughest opponent he's ever encountered. While sharing his jersey collection on The Richard Sherman Podcast, the five-time Pro Bowl cornerback called Calvin Johnson "arguably the best player I've ever played against."
NFL
The Spun

Look: Shannon Sharpe's Message For Nick Saban Went Viral

Alabama head coach Nick Saban ticked off a lot of people with his recent comments about Texas A&M "buying" all of their recruits. But it was his comments about Deion Sanders' Jackson State football program that made Shannon Sharpe really go off. On Friday's edition of Undisputed, Sharpe admonished Saban...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Look: Worst Owner In Professional Sports Has Been Named

For one longtime sports columnist, the answer is extremely easy to come up with. According to USA TODAY, the worst owner in professional sports is the owner of the Washington Commanders. Snyder, who's owner the Washington NFL franchise for roughly two decades, has had a tumultuous at-best tenure in D.C.
NFL
The Spun

Terrell Owens 'Guarantees' 40 Time: NFL World Reacts

Terrell Owens hasn't played in the National Football League in several years, but the Hall of Fame wide receiver believes he is still as fast as anyone. The Hall of Fame wide receiver believes that he can still run an extremely fast 40-yard dash time. "I guarantee you, I can...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
City
Jacksonville, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Football
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Husband Of Legendary Reporter Erin Andrews

The legendary NFL reporter celebrated a special birthday on Wednesday. Andrews, who covers the NFL for FOX, is an icon in the sideline reporting game. Andrews previously worked for ABC and ESPN, covering college football. She's taken over the NFL sideline reporting role for FOX and handled it with great class. Andrews will be working with some new announcers in 2022, though, as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are off to ESPN.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Admitted To 1 "Issue" In His Marriage

Tom Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, have a pretty picture perfect marriage. However, not everything is perfect for the prominent couple. Last season, Brady admitted to one "very difficult" issue in his marriage to Gisele. While Brady wants to keep playing in the NFL - and he'll be...
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is going to have a crazy fall. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback will be covering both college football and the National Football League. Thankfully, the Herbstreits have a solid family foundation. Kirk has been married to his wife, Allison, since 1998. Hopefully they're...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Bieniemy
Person
Byron Leftwich
Person
Roger Goodell
PennLive.com

Former college football star, once considered a possible first-round pick, indicted on felony rape charge two days before NFL Draft: reports

There was a time not long ago when many believed Adam Anderson would be spending this week preparing to hear his name called in the NFL Draft. And, many thought, too, he wouldn’t have to wait long for that. In fact, the 6-foot-5, 230 pounder was believed to be talented enough to maybe even go in the first round. But the former star linebacker for the Georgia Bulldogs was indicted Tuesday by a grand jury in Athens and is accused of felony rape.
ATHENS, PA
thecomeback.com

Baker Mayfield photo fuels trade speculation

“We are totally in that mentality that the fourth guy may be important to us,” Carroll said. “We’re definitely still in the quarterback business.”. So, in theory, you don’t cut your fourth quarterback unless you’ve got a viable option to replace him with on your training camp roster. And that’s why it’s not surprising to hear that, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, the Seahawks (and the Carolina Panthers) are still very involved in trade discussions for Mayfield.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#American Football#Kansas City Chiefs#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Front Office Accelerator#The Denver Broncos#Gm
The Spun

Seahawks Have Officially Signed Veteran Wide Receiver

The Seattle Seahawks added to their receiving corps on Monday, signing veteran Marquise Goodwin. Goodwin spent last season with the Chicago Bears, appearing in 14 games and making two starts. He caught 20 passes for 313 yards and one score. The 31-year-old sat out the 2020 season due to the...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Colts Release Quarterback Following Nick Foles Signing

Upon officially signing Nick Foles on Monday, the Indianapolis Colts made room on their roster by waiving James Morgan. Morgan hasn't throw an NFL pass since the New York Jets made him the 125th overall pick of the 2020 Draft. After getting waived last August, the former Bowling Green and Florida International quarterback bounced around practiced squads -- including back to the Jets -- before landing with the Colts in December.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
Yardbarker

Two Teams Remain Interested in Baker Mayfield

The Baker Mayfield rumors to Carolina won't be dying down anytime soon. Actually, as long as he is still rostered with the Cleveland Browns, he will continue to be linked with the Panthers. For months, the Panthers had very little to no interest but after missing out on Deshaun Watson...
NFL
The Spun

Legendary NFL Running Back Herschel Walker Under Scrutiny

Legendary NFL running back Herschel Walker is facing some scrutiny for his political campaign. The Hall of Fame running back is reportedly under fire for a program called Patriot Support. The program allegedly helps veterans, but according to the Associated Press, it might not be what it says. From the...
NFL
The Spun

Packers Wide Receiver Looks "Faster," "Stronger" This Year

With Davante Adams out of town, there's a wide-open opportunity for the remaining Green Bay Packers wide receivers to seize the spotlight. Green Bay tried to ease the loss by signing Sammy Watkins and drafting Christian Watson with the 34th pick. However, the Packers would also like to see some of their young wide receivers earn a bigger role.
GREEN BAY, WI
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
361K+
Followers
57K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy