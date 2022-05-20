ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City marks late rapper Biggie Smalls' 50th birthday

 5 days ago

NYC celebrating 50th birthday of rapper Biggie Smalls 00:49

NEW YORK -- New York City is celebrating the late Biggie Smalls , who would have turned 50 this weekend.

Brooklyn-born rapper Christopher Wallace was murdered at age 24. The case remains unsolved.

Thursday, the mayor presented Biggie's son with a proclamation from the city recognizing how he changed music and the landscape of hip-hop.

"He was able to turn pain into purpose. He used his music to define what was happening in everyday life," Mayor Eric Adams said.

"Ever since I was 14, 15, when I really had to realize how important this family legacy was, I made it my life. You know, this is all I can do. I can't go a day without thinking about who my father is and the impact that he was able to make, and it inspires me to continue to do the same thing," C.J. Wallace said.

Biggie's birthday is Saturday, but there are events planned all weekend.

The Empire State Building will have a crown on its mast Friday, and on Saturday, limited edition MetroCards featuring images of Notorious B.I.G. will be sold at several Brooklyn subway stations.

